Search For The Next National Chef Of The Year Is On

Share Post Share Email

The search for the next National Chef of the Year is officially underway, as the Craft Guild of Chefs partners with Matt Abé to create an inspiring brief for this prestigious competition. The criteria invites chefs to showcase their creativity, culinary skills, and talent in line with this year’s theme: Classic Meets Contemporary.

Competitors will be challenged to prepare a three-course menu for two covers within three hours, with menus reflecting the season in which the final will take place in October. For the starter, chefs must deliver a classically inspired lobster dish accompanied by an elegant sauce. Technical skill, attention to detail, and exceptional flavour will be key to creating a stunning opening course.

Speaking about the competition, Chair of Judges and chef patron at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Matt Abé, said:

“After seeing the exceptional standard of dishes during last year’s extended cooking time, I wanted to retain the three-hour time limit to allow chefs the opportunity to fully showcase their skills. During the first round of judging, we’ll be looking for chefs who demonstrate excellent technical ability, culinary knowledge, and an enticing menu that leaves us eager to taste their dishes.”

“Innovation, seasonality, and the reduction of waste will also be key considerations. I’m honoured to chair this competition for a second year running and to help the Guild develop it further bringing new ideas and initiatives.”

David Mulcahy, Vice-President of the Craft Guild of Chefs and Competition Director, added:

“This competition celebrates everything that makes the hospitality industry so special with passion, determination and incredible personal development along the way. Winning this title is within reach for every ambitious chef, as we use a rigorous judging process that begins with a blind evaluation of the initial menus. At every stage, different judges provide balanced and varied opinions to ensure everyone is judged fairly.”

This competition has produced incredible winners who have gone on to become true heroes of the hospitality industry. Whether it’s your first time entering or you’re a seasoned competitor, we’re excited to see what you create.”

Chefs can register from today and start working on entries at www.nationalchefoftheyear.co.uk. The Guild recommends registering early so that chefs who are interested receive any important email updates over the next few months.

The deadline for preliminary entries is Monday, 14th April 2025, after which 40 semi-finalists will be selected. The semi-finalists will be announced on Monday, 2nd June, with ten finalists cooking their original menus on Tuesday, 7th October 2025, at the University of West London.