Marr Lodge Rebuild Begins Nine Months After Devastating Arson Attack

Share Post Share Email

Pub People has officially broken ground on the rebuild of Marr Lodge, a popular village pub on the outskirts of Doncaster, following a malicious arson attack which forced its closure in September 2024.

Following nine months of negotiations, planning and design work, contractors are now on site and gearing towards a late summer reopening, marking a remarkable turnaround for one of the group’s most community-cherished venues.

The business suffered severe structural damage due to a petrol bomb attack, resulting in trauma and ongoing disruption to the pub’s staff and customer base. At the time of the incident, there were concerns that someone was unaccounted for inside the building, making the eight-minute emergency response from South Yorkshire Fire Brigade and local paramedics all the more critical.

Pub People managing director Andy Crawford reflects on the incident: “It was the same day we had reopened our biggest-ever refurbishment at Dukeries Lodge in Mansfield. The contrast couldn’t have been more stark when we received a middle-of-the-night call about the fire at Marr Lodge. It was one of the most chilling days of my career. But owing to the fast response of the emergency services, there were mercifully no casualties.

“The pub staff’s livelihoods have been impacted and we’ve had to navigate police investigations. But thanks to the perseverance of our operations and property teams, we’re now on the way back. It’s been a long journey with the insurers and a tough reminder that this industry can lift you one day and floor you the next.”

The £1.2 million reinstatement work is being led by Doncaster-based Togel Contractors Ltd, with James Mellor, head of property at Pub People, overseeing delivery. “We’re deep into roofing, structural and M&E works now,” says Mellor. “This has been one of the most complex reinstatements we’ve taken on and I’m proud of how our teams and contractors have worked together to make it happen.”

Alongside its locally celebrated daytime carvery offering, the new Marr Lodge is set to relaunch with a refreshed interior, a more premium food-led offer and a renewed focus on experience-led dining, targeting both loyal patrons and new family-focused guests.

The phased reopening is expected to include a ribbon-cutting and a series of soft-launch evenings. Licensee Michelle Allison, who has led the pub for over 11 years, will return at the helm.