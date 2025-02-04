George & Dragon Pub in Wanstead Celebrates Grand Reopening After VIP Launch Event

Share Post Share Email

The historic George & Dragon pub has officially reopened following a special VIP launch event attended by local MP Calvin Bailey MBE, Councillor Paul Donovan, and other dignitaries.

The celebration marks a triumphant return for the cherished venue, which was saved from closure after a passionate community campaign.

The iconic Wanstead pub, originally known as The George & Dragon but more recently trading as The George, faced permanent closure when its previous operators shut its doors.

First opened in 1716, the pub’s future became uncertain in the second half of 2024, with the site at risk of being sold to property developers.

A campaign to save the pub was swiftly launched, led by Councillor Paul Donovan, and supported by thousands of local residents.

A petition gathering 3,589 signatures and letters of support from MP Calvin Bailey MBE to both former operators Wetherspoons and the pub’s freeholders helped drive momentum.

Their efforts paid off when Urban Pubs & Bars, London’s largest independent pub group, stepped in to secure the venue’s future with a £1.3 million investment in a full-scale refurbishment.

At the VIP reopening event on Friday January 31 Councillor Donovan, Cllr Sheila Bain, Mayor of Redbridge and MP Calvin Bailey joined members of the local community and representatives from Urban Pubs & Bars to celebrate the successful rescue. Guests enjoyed a look at the pub’s stunning new interiors, as well as tasting a selection of its signature food and drinks.

Following months of refurbishment, The George & Dragon has reopened its beautifully restored interiors and garden space, with doors now officially open to the public.

The reopening has also created 40 full-time and 20 part-time jobs, including the return of over a dozen former staff members, ensuring that familiar faces will once again greet loyal patrons. This key part of the campaign’s mission to protect jobs in the community has now been successfully fulfilled.

Speaking at the VIP George & Dragon launch event, Councillor Paul Donovan said: “It’s fantastic news that Urban Pubs & Bars has stepped in to save The George & Dragon. So many pubs are disappearing across the country, so to preserve such an iconic establishment is a real achievement. The campaign was about ensuring this remains a proper community pub, offering great food and drink at fair prices. Early signs are very promising, here’s to a bright future for The George & Dragon!”

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs & Bars, added:

“Saving The George & Dragon is exactly what Urban Pubs & Bars is all about, celebrating London’s pub culture, supporting local communities, and preserving historic venues. Seeing the pub come back to life tonight is incredibly rewarding, and we can’t wait to welcome more back through the doors.

“The dedication of the local community to saving this pub has been truly inspiring. We’re not just preserving a historic venue, we’re continuing its legacy with the people who fought so hard for it. We look forward to hosting local events, supporting the community, and building new traditions in this remarkable space.”

MP Calvin Bailey MBE also praised the campaign’s success, saying:

“This reopening is a testament to the power of community action. The George & Dragon is more than just a pub it’s a vital social hub for Wanstead Village. Huge credit goes to Councillor Donovan and the campaigners who fought for this outcome. I’m thrilled that this beloved local pub has been saved and is now officially back in business.”