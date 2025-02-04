The Big Table Group Launches Charity Partnership for 2025 with Dreams Come True

Share Post Share Email

The Big Table Group, operators of brands including Bella Italia, Las Iguanas, Banana Tree, Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito has today announced a powerful new partnership with charity Dreams Come True.

The national UK children’s charity is dedicated to delivering life-changing dreams for children living with serious illnesses, disabilities or life-limiting conditions and who live in areas of deprivation across the country.

This exciting collaboration will see The Big Table Group’s brands unite to raise vital funds and awareness throughout 2025, helping to make dreams a reality for those who need it most.

With over 220 restaurants across the UK and a team of more than 5,000 people, The Big Table Group is setting its sights high, aiming to create unforgettable moments for children while rallying communities to join the cause.

The campaign promises to bring bold fundraising initiatives, customer-driven campaigns, and high-energy events to every corner of the UK.

Alan Morgan, CEO of The Big Table Group, said:

“We’re delighted to launch this partnership with Dreams Come True. Their work is nothing short of extraordinary, bringing joy and hope to children facing unthinkable challenges. We are all really excited to get involved, and we’re proud to be able to support such an important charity in turning some dreams into reality.”

Dreams Come True CEO, Lisa King, OBE, added:

“This partnership has the potential to make a life-changing difference for so many children. The Big Table Group’s energy, creativity, and commitment will allow us to deliver more dreams than ever before. We’re thrilled to have them on board and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

Dreams Come True creates unique, tailored experiences for children aged 5-18 with serious illnesses, disabilities or life-limiting illnesses. Crucially, the charity ensures that dreams are targeted to children from some of the most disadvantaged communities across the UK.

From meeting tailor-made bespoke equipment to experiencing magical family moments, these dreams provide joy, magic, lasting impact and cherished memories.

The partnership kicks off with plans to drive fundraising and engagement with a variety of in-restaurant activities – ensuring no shortage of opportunities for customers and staff to get involved.