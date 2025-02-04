Cheers to Rugby Weekend: 16.7 Million Pints Sold as Fans Flock to Pubs

Share Post Share Email

The opening weekend of the Guinness Six Nations saw pubs across the UK enjoy a much-needed boost, with a staggering 16.7 million pints of draught beer and cider sold. The hospitality sector saw sales climb by +0.5% compared to the same game days in 2024, with a notable +19.7% surge against the previous Friday and Saturday. Fans flocked to their local watering holes, turning game days into a roaring success for pub operators.

Scottish fans led the charge, drinking an additional 168 pints per venue and catapulting their region to the top of the drinking charts. On average, pubs poured 443 pints over the weekend, generating a significant £2,206 in income per venue.

Stout was the undeniable star of the weekend, posting an impressive +25.4% increase in sales compared to 2024. Guinness, a perennial favourite, claimed the second spot among top-selling brands, trailing only Carling.

World Lager also shone, with a +6.9% uplift versus the previous year. Madri led the charge in this category, boasting the highest rate of sale and securing its place among the weekend’s top 10 brands. However, it was a different story for World 4%, Premium Lager, and Core Lager, which all experienced declines, underscoring the ongoing consumer shift towards premium and international lager options.

Pub footfall followed a similar trend to sales, growing by +0.5% year-on-year. Suburban areas outperformed other regions with a +2.1% increase in visits, while city centres saw a dip on Friday, impacting their overall performance. Rural pubs remained steady, with Saturday proving to be their busiest day.

Consumer dwell time also saw a modest rise, increasing to 159 minutes from 157 minutes in 2024 (+1.2%). Suburban pubs recorded the highest growth (+1.3%), while rural outlets matched the national average. City centre pubs, however, held steady with no change in visit lengths.

The strong performance over the weekend signals a promising start to the rugby tournament, offering optimism to the UK hospitality sector amidst a challenging trading environment.

Alison Jordan, CEO of real-time marketing intelligence agency The Oxford Partnership, summed up the findings: “The opening weekend of the Six Nations brought a well-earned boost for the hospitality sector. With 16.7 million pints sold and stout leading the charge, it’s heartening to see fans rallying around their local pubs to celebrate together. This is a testament to the enduring importance of pubs as community hubs and their ability to capitalize on major sporting events. The increase in footfall, dwell time, and premium choices reflects the resilience and evolving preferences of pub-goers.”