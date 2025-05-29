Government Skills Announcement Set To Deliver Economic Growth And Break Down Barriers To Opportunity

Share Post Share Email

Government has announced radical skills reforms giving young people opportunity to develop skills in priority areas for the country.

Young people are set to benefit from 120,000 new training opportunities as part of a radical skills revolution, giving them the chance to develop skills where they are most needed across the workforce to rebuild Britain.

The measures, backed by a record-breaking £3 billion apprenticeship budget, will open up opportunities for young people to succeed in careers the country vitally needs to prosper. More routes into skilled work means more people building affordable homes, more care for NHS patients and more digital experts to push our economy forward. This includes an additional 30,000 apprenticeship starts across this Parliament.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“A skilled workforce is the key to steering the economy forward, and today we’re backing the next generation by giving young people more opportunities to learn a trade, earn a wage and achieve and thrive.”

“When we invest in skills for young people, we invest in a shared, stronger economic future – creating opportunities as part of our Plan for Change.”

“But everyone has a role to play in a thriving economy, and we’re taking our responsibility seriously providing more routes into employment, it’s now the responsibility of young people to take them.”

To support this, the government is:

implementing a 32% increase in the Immigration Skills Charge, which will deliver up to 45,000 additional training places to upskill the domestic workforce and reduce reliance on migration in priority sectors, as announced in the recent Immigration white paper

refocusing funding away from Level 7 (masters-level) apprenticeships from January 2026, while maintaining support for those aged 16 to 21 and existing apprentices. This will enable levy funding to be rebalanced towards training at lower levels, where it can have the greatest impact

launching 13 new Level 2 construction courses for adults in non-devolved areas under the Free Courses for Jobs scheme

In addition to the £3 billion apprenticeship budget, we’re backing the new generation of workers through:

£14 million of adult skills funding for construction to be devolved to local mayors for next academic year, expected to support up to 5,000 additional adult learners

£136 million for Skills Bootcamps across a range of priority sectors in 2025 to 2026, providing training to over 40,000 learners

£100 million over 4 years to expand Construction Skills Bootcamps

10 technical excellence colleges specialising in construction skills, opening in September 2025

The government is also confirming board appointments to the new national body for skills, Skills England, which will work with employers and local leaders to shape training policy and delivery.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“It’s positive to see the Government’s skills announcement this week, helping to create more opportunities for young people getting into work and increase investment in the skills system. However, as part of its skills reform, we urge the Government to consider the hospitality industry as part of the plans.”

“It’s a key sector that can deliver change at both pace and scale, unlike many of the current priority sectors. We demonstrated this recently with the successful launch of Hospitality Sector Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs) created in collaboration with the Department for Work and Pensions.”

“UKHospitality has already had training solutions in development for some time now, all of which are ready to be launched as soon as the required backing and support is confirmed. These include:

A foundation apprenticeship for Hospitality ready to be delivered from August 2025 and set to provide the perfect progression for new entrants to the industry.

ready to be delivered from August 2025 and set to provide the perfect progression for new entrants to the industry. A Hospitality Graduate Apprenticeship Scheme at Level 7 ready to launch in September 2025.

ready to launch in September 2025. Hospitality and catering courses ready to go live for adult learners, to support them both in getting into work, as well as upskilling for progression.

ready to go live for adult learners, to support them both in getting into work, as well as upskilling for progression. Hospitality Skills Bootcamps that have already received initial interest from several locations, including London, Liverpool and Sussex.

that have already received initial interest from several locations, including London, Liverpool and Sussex. Continued work with a large network of colleges who provide exemplar hospitality and catering teaching in commercial kitchens and restaurants open to the public.

“It’s therefore imperative that the Government recognises and backs the dedicated work the hospitality sector is doing to provide best-in-class training for those entering and already working in the industry.”