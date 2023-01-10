Greene King Brewery Launches Cask Pins with Seven-Figure Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King, the UK’s leading pub company and brewer, will be the first major cask brewer to launch cask pins, a 4.5-gallon unit container, to market this summer following a seven-figure investment.

With the effects of the pandemic still echoing and the cost-of-living crisis leading consumers to drink out less frequently, Greene King believes that the introduction of pins containing 36 pints per unit (half the size of the industry standard 9g container) will reinvigorate the sector by helping licensees deliver a range of fantastic cask-fresh beer to customers every time, whilst at the same time minimising wastage.

The brewer will be rolling out the cask pins to all managed, lease & tenanted and free trade customers this summer with its seasonal cask beers calendar, Fresh Cask Releases, which is a rolling portfolio of cask styles and flavours tailored to specific points in the year.

The new investment will provide customers with the opportunity to expand the range of cask ales on their bar, encouraging more people to try cask and broaden its appeal. The Fresh Cask Releases consists of a combination of returning favourites, key calendar creations, collaborations and new and exciting ales, inspired by legendary stories of the people and places associated with beer.

With the introduction of pins, customers will have the ability to manage a lower throughput at quieter times of the week, meaning less waste or risk of serving beer past its best quality. During busier times, cask pins offer the customer the opportunity to provide a seasonal cask ale, providing a wider choice on the bar.

CGA data reports that cask drinkers are happy to pay more for a great quality pint* and Greene King believes pins is another step in positioning cask ale as the premium product, it should be, on the bar.

John Malone, Head of Brewery Engagement at Greene King said: “The launch of pins within our business is one of many ways we are investing in the cask beer sector and in the industry. We have addressed the challenges serving this unique product can bring, and we believe the introduction of pins will help our customers serve our fabulous beers in perfect condition every time, whilst minimising wastage and maximising profits.

“Introducing pins will also provide our customer with the opportunity to expand their range and offer seasonal ales that provide a wider choice of styles and flavours to their guests. Cask ale is at the heart of a great pub, driving footfall and guest loyalty. We aim to support our customers in serving the best range of perfect quality beers for their bar.”