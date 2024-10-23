Greene King Opens Two More Hive Pubs After Combined £970,000 Investment

Share Post Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners has opened two more Hive Pubs for a combined investment of £970,000 – bringing the total number of Hive Pubs sites to 57.

The Otter in Drayton near Norwich has reopened as The Old Mill after a £445,000 investment, transforming the former Greene King managed pub into a Hive Pub. It will now be operated by franchisees Mark and Carol Wenn.

The Broken Cross in Rudheath, Cheshire, has also reopened as a Hive Pub after a £525,000 transformative investment by Greene King Pub Partners. The pub will be operated by franchisees Samantha and Nick Garland.

Both investments in The Old Mill and The Broken Cross have been used to fully upgrade the pubs ready to deliver the Hive Pubs franchise proposition, including upgraded bars and décor throughout both sites in line with the Hive Pubs look and feel.

Earlier this year, Greene King Pub Partners announced the launch of its second franchise concept, Nest Pubs, a more wet-led franchise pub offer with lower ingoing costs for franchisees. Like Hive Pubs, Nest Pubs has its own unique look and feel and each new Nest Pub is significantly invested in.

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“We’re delighted to open these two more Hive Pubs, which takes us up to 57 Hive Pubs in total and we intend to open more Hive Pubs and Nest Pubs in the coming months, whilst also continuing to support our excellent leased and tenanted operators to grow their businesses.”