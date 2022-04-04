Greene King Pub Partners Launches Seventh Hive Pubs Site Following £400,000 Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners has launched its seventh Hive Pubs site.

The Orb & Sceptre in South Wootton, Kings Lynn has been transformed into a Hive Pub following a £400,000 investment and will be run by new franchisees Alan and Sam Brookes.

Hive Pubs is the new franchise pub concept from Greene King Pub Partners.

The Orb & Sceptre, previously known as The Deer’s Leap, has been transformed with a complete refresh throughout in line with the Hive Pubs brand and concept to create a modern look and feel with community at its heart. The outside of the pub has also been completely revamped with ‘beach huts’ and a large space for customers to drink and eat in.

The pub will offer an extensive range of food and drink in line with the Hive Pubs branded concept including a menu of pub classics curated by the food team at Greene King and paired with tasty deserts.

The Hive Pub will also serve an extensive range of drinks from standard and premium lagers, to ciders, stouts and ales – plus a number of craft beers for those looking for something extra special. It will also serve an extended range of spirits, wines, soft drinks and alcohol-free options.

As a Hive Pub, sport will be a key part of the offer at The Orb & Sceptre and so the pub has Sky Sports and BT Sport subscriptions to show all the major sporting events. It also has a pool table and dartboards, including a smart dartboard.

The pub will also have a strong entertainment offer including live gig nights and karaoke.

Aimed at those with experience of running a pub, the Hive Pub franchise agreement gives licensees a ready to trade pub within a proven branded concept for just £5,000 ingoing cost and a minimum guaranteed income of £20,000 plus additional income based on performance such as share of turnover.

Alan and Sam Brookes, franchisees for The Orb & Sceptre, said:

“Going down the franchise route was the obvious choice for us. Greene King have provided a fully invested and revamped pub with a proven concept, but we haven’t had to pay the high costs associated with such an investment. It greatly reduces risk for us as entrepreneurs and means we can focus on running and growing a great pub business.”

Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director for Greene King Pub Partne

“The Orb & Sceptre is one of our biggest Hive Pub transformations to date. Following our £400,000 investment the pub has been given a complete revamp and new lease of life. It is now positioned as a true Hive Pub with community, sport and entertainment at its heart. We look forward to continuing the rollout of our Hive Pubs franchise concept with more openings in the pipeline.”