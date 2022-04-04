Community Pub Welcomes New Licensees Following £140,000 Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Trafalgar, a local traditional community pub in the seaside town of Dovercourt in the historic parish of Harwich, reopened on the 24th March following a transformational £140,000 refurbishment.

At the helm are passionate and local licensee team, Joann and Joanne Krisman with the investment in the Trafalgar funded by leading community pub group, Admiral Taverns, who own 1,600 pubs across the country.

The refurbishment has ensured the Trafalgar is in “Ship-Shape” for a busy Summer season ahead and has included a full refresh to the exterior of the pub, with new paintwork and signage.

Once inside, residents will be able to enjoy a more welcoming look and feel whilst taking in a drink at the pub’s new bar. A new beer garden, refurbished as part of the project, can fit up to 100 people and is set to be incredibly popular in the summer with lots of events in the pipeline, including BBQ’s and charity fundraisers.

Licensees Joann and Joanne are no strangers to the local area, with Joann having lived in Harwich for over 20 years and Joanne her entire life. The duo are also practiced pub operators, having run the nearby Kings Arms together for five years.

To ensure the pub supports the local community as much as possible, Joann and Joanne hope to partner with a local charity to host regular fundraising events and reach out to local businesses offering their support, including working with foodbanks to ensure no food goes to waste.

The pub will also boast a fantastic drinks menu, including a different Ale each month, which donates 10p to The Harwich Museum for every pint sold.



Joann Krisman, licensee at the Trafalgar, commented:

“We are over the moon to take on the Trafalgar and the local community have already shown us incredible support. The refurbishment looks amazing and our aim is to make the Trafalgar the ‘go to’ social hub of Dovercourt, welcoming everyone in the local community. We’re thrilled with the new look and can’t wait for all the locals to see it for themselves.”

The opening night, an invite only event for the community, welcomed over 200 residents to enjoy live music from local singer, Mike Carran. The team at The Trafalgar will be looking to host a range of local music throughout the year, as well as quiz nights.

Local Mayor, Cllr Ivan Henderson visited the pub on opening night. He commented:

“It was an honour to be invited to the opening of the Trafalgar, a fantastic community pub that is an important asset to Dovercourt. The investment from Admiral Taverns looks amazing and I’m confident of the pubs success with two passionate licensees at the helm, who work so hard to bring the community together.”

Natalie Burnett, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, commented:

“It’s been amazing to see the results of our investment scheme at The Trafalgar, which has completely transformed the pub into a real community asset. I’m sure the residents will be eager to visit and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back to this well-loved local. Joann and Joanne not only bring great hospitality experience to the Trafalgar, but a true passion for the community which I’m confident will help keep the pub at the heart of this town for many years to come.”