Greene King’s Tub2 Pub Campaign Saves Over 240,000 Plastic Tubs from Landfill

Pub company and brewer Greene King has collected a record number of plastic containers in its annual Tub2Pub recycling initiative for the fifth year running.

The polypropylene sweets and crackers tubs cannot be easily recycled in kerbside collections so people were invited to drop them off at their local Greene King pub to save them from landfill and, at the same time, raise money for charity.

This year’s Tub2Pub, which ran from January to mid-February, collected over 240,000 tubs, equating to 27,990kg tonnes of plastic. This is more than all previous years’ collections combined.

Proceeds from the sale of the recycled plastic granules has raised £10,916.10 for Macmillan Cancer Support, Greene King’s charity partner.

Each year, more and more individuals, schools, community groups and businesses throughout the country have collected the plastic tubs left over from Christmas and new year celebrations for Tub2Pub.

Working with co-cre8 and DCW Polymers, Vance Fairman-Smith, Greene King’s group supply chain director, said:

“What a year this has been. The 2025 total of 27,990kg, and 240,000 tubs exceeds all previous years’ collections combined, a remarkable accomplishment!

“These results show what can be achieved when businesses and communities work together. Huge thanks to everyone who has collected these tubs and taken them to their local pub. The beauty of Tub2Pub is its simplicity. Don’t put the tub in the rubbish bin, just take it to your local and you’re doing your bit for the planet and people. Teddy alone has shown us all what can be achieved!”

Georgia Harlow, co-cre8’s sales and marketing manager said:We are truly overwhelmed by the incredible support from communities across the UK in this year’s Tub2Pub! It’s such a fantastic example of the power of collective action in creating real environmental change – transforming ‘trash into treasure’, by creating new products and raising vital funds for Macmillan. A huge thank you to everyone who took their tubs to the pubs!”

To date, Tub2Pub has saved over 470,000 tubs from landfill and raised £34,824.90 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Look out for news of Tub2Pub 2026 later this year.