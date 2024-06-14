Have A Pint This National Beer Day To Support The Humble Bumblebee, Pubgoers Urged

Share Tweet Share Email

Brits are being urged to ‘enjoy a beverage for bees’ this National Beer Day (June 15th) after a nationwide pub chain pledged to donate 20p from every pint sold to a wildlife charity supporting the at-risk insect.

The Chef & Brewer Collection is showing its commitment to the Great British countryside with the launch of a thirst-quenching limited-edition cask ale for summer, Golden Nectar.

The pub chain’s pledge will see 20p from every pint sold to the Shropshire Wildlife Trust, which campaigns for a thriving natural world where natural habitats help address the climate and ecological emergencies.

This comes ahead of National Beer Day on Saturday, when drinkers nationwide will come together to celebrate all things beer.

This follows new research from The Chef & Brewer Collection revealing the humble bumblebee has been crowned the nation’s favourite back garden insect, claiming two thirds of the votes (66%).

Donning the image of the nation’s favourite insect, the bumblebee, Golden Nectar will be available across all 150 country pubs until 23rd July – when nesting continues in earnest for British bumblebees.

Not only that, but guests visiting their local pub to enjoy food and drink will be able to take home their own beer coasters made entirely from seed paper. Available while stocks last, they will enable pub goers to get green fingered and boost the biodiversity in their own garden space.

The Chef & Brewer Collection’s study further found that bumblebees – integral to UK biodiversity – were nearly seven times more popular than their closest rival, with the snail claiming just 11% of the vote, and spiders taking third spot (7%).

When it comes to the nation’s attitude towards biodiversity, Brits are undereducated by their own admission, with more than a third (36%) stating they simply don’t know enough about it to help.

However, the data also shows that given the tools and information, Brits would certainly be keen to help by improving habitats for bees and other pollinators in their own garden space, with nearly four in five (76%) stating this.

Frances Tophill has endorsed the Chef & Brewer Collection’s charity initiative in support of UK bees and biodiversity, offering insight into their importance within the ecosystem and how people can do their bit to help them in their own gardens.

The well-known gardener and horticulturalist is working with the brand to craft the ultimate ‘Gardening Principles’, to provide guidance on how to design and plant a beautiful bio-diverse pub garden for guests and wildlife to enjoy, choosing plants that are easy to maintain and give impact all year round.

Frances said: “Bees are a key pollinator in the UK and play a vital role in the pollination of crops such as peas, beans and tomatoes, to ensure the best quality produce lands on our plates in pubs, and the shelves in supermarkets.

“The introduction of bees into any natural environment is widely beneficial, to plants, crops and other insects, and so taking steps to create an insect friendly garden space, free of chemical and pesticides, has huge benefits to ensure that ecosystem is thriving.

“The Chef & Brewer Collection’s activity with Shropshire Wildlife Trust marries up two popular past times, enjoying a pint at the pub and gardening, meaning you can indulge in a refreshing drink while also doing your bit to support biodiversity, what’s not to like?”

Mollie Smith, marketing manager for the Chef & Brewer Collection, said:

“This summer marks the start of a blossoming partnership with award winning gardener, Frances Tophill. Frances is working with us to help make our gardens even better, more seasonal, and more diverse.

“We have worked with Frances to create our great gardens pledge, creating our principles for what makes a sustainable British pub garden.”