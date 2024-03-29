Heartwood Collection Acquires The Old Crown, Great Bookham

Share Tweet Share Email

Heartwood Collection, the UK hospitality group backed by Alchemy Partners, has acquired The Old Crown, Great Bookham in Surrey as part of its continued growth and follows the acquisition of The Prince of Wales, East Barnet last week.

Located on the village’s High Street, The Old Crown dates back to the 1930’s and was built by Kingston brewery Hodgson’s. A landmark of the village, the pub will undergo an extensive multi-million pound refurbishment to create 150 covers in the enhanced bar and dining room and a further 50 covers in the large enclosed garden. The pub will feature Heartwood’s signature quirky welcoming style with cosy snugs, rich colour schemes and textures that reflect the history of the pub and the local area.

Heartwood has the highest possible rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association (Three stars) and also recently won ‘Best Food-Led Pub Group 2023’ at the Restaurant Magazine’s Awards

The acquisition of The Old Crown brings the total number of pubs operated by Heartwood Inns in Surrey to nine including The White Horse, Dorking, the Group’s first pub with rooms which opened in February 2024.

Richard Ferrier, CEO, Heartwood Collection, said:

“The Old Crown is a fantastic pub located in the beautiful Surrey village of Great Bookham. The pub will undergo a significant refurbishment to ensure that it remains a part of village life for many years to come.”