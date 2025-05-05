Heineken Announces £40 Million Star Pubs Investment

Share Post Share Email

HEINEKEN UK has announced today (May 5) it will invest £40m in upgrading and reopening pubs in its Star Pubs division in 2025, creating nearly 1,000 new jobs across the country. 25% (608) of HEINEKEN UK’s 2,400 pubs will benefit from enhancements during the year, with 104 of these earmarked for transformational revamps costing £120,000 plus.

Having spent £9.5m in 2024 reopening 62 long-term closed pubs, the company now has the lowest level of closures since 2019. It is continuing its drive to keep pubs open in 2025, and works are completed or underway to reopen ten pubs so far this year.

Although trading conditions have been tough over recent years, HEINEKEN UK has invested consistently throughout, pumping £194m into improving its pubs between the start of 2020 and the end of 2024.

Star Pubs licensees are also confident in the future of the pub market, investing an estimated additional £2m in the schemes being carried out this year.

97% of HEINEKEN UK’s pubs are in rural and suburban locations and its 2025 investment programme will reflect this, concentrating on community locals.

Lawson Mountstevens, Star Pubs’ managing director said: “Consistent investment – rather than a stop, start approach – and a strategy of creating great locals have been key to helping our pubs weather the storms of the last few years.”

“HEINEKEN sees firsthand the value in great British pubs and their ongoing popularity. It recognises that Brits love their locals and that well-invested pubs trade better. This £40 million inward investment from a Dutch business into UK pubs is a resounding vote of confidence in the future of the sector.”

“Even with pressures on disposable income, people are still prioritising a trip to their local, valuing it as an everyday treat and as a way of connecting with their community. But they want to be guaranteed a quality experience: relaxing in an attractive setting is an important factor when pubgoers choose where to spend their money.”

“The vast majority of our pubs are leased by independent operators who run them as their own. In partnership with our licensees, our investment programme keeps alive the great British tradition of individual locals, each with its own unique feel and serving the particular needs of its community.

“Star Pubs’ licensees employ some 25,000 people, support thousands of local suppliers and raise millions for charity. Pubs are the lifeblood of their communities and growth engines for the UK economy, however, they are being penalised by a disproportionate tax burden. We urge the Government to rectify this distortion when proposals to overhaul business rates are drawn up this year.”

The Six Bells, Littlehampton.

Closed three and a half years ago due to the retirement of the previous licensees, The Six Bells in Littlehampton remained vacant until a joint £425,000 investment by Star Pubs and new licensees Emma Aylward and Jules Verhulpen reopened the pub at the end of April. 10 jobs were created. The old coaching inn, a listed building dating back to 1732, has been transformed into a high-quality, family-friendly country pub catering for the whole community. The new layout includes a spacious bar with a snug, a dining area, and a private dining room as well as a separate function room with its own bar and patio access. Outside, the garden and courtyard have been completely overhauled, and there is seating for 50 people.

Jules says: “We want The Six Bells to become a community within a community, somewhere that residents can come together to socialise and to enjoy events like quizzes, bingo, and themed food nights. In the summer, BBQs and outdoor entertainment will bring the garden to life. A new commercial kitchen means we can offer the type of top-quality food that isn’t currently available in Littlehampton giving us a point of difference. Locals are over the moon to have The Six Bells open again and are delighted with the sympathetic refurbishment.”

The Roseycombe, Binley Woods, near Coventry.

A £350,000 refurbishment by Star Pubs and Midlands-based Roseacre Pub Company fully reopened The Roseycombe in January with a carvery and extensive menu resulting in 25 new jobs. The pub – which closed in February 2024 – is the multiple operator’s seventh site with Star Pubs. Funds were spent modernising The Roseycombe to create a superb local with a stunning secluded garden. The best in the vicinity, it is kitted out with five elegant eight-seater dining booths, an outside bar and a stylish patio plus a large lawn for family fun days and live music. The internal revamp gave the pub a beautiful new design, refitted the kitchen and converted a disused conservatory into a dining area, bookable for private functions.

Says Roseacre Pub Company’s owner Ash Gartshore: “Our business model is based on selling good food in great surroundings at an affordable price. Mid-market dining has proved a sweet spot attracting people trading up for a more premium experience and others, who previously frequented restaurants or gastro pubs, looking for a more affordable alternative. Since taking over The Roseycombe we’ve more than doubled trade. Customers love it and regularly visit three times a month.”

The Schooner, Amble.

A £420,000 investment by Star Pubs and local pub operator, Robbie Morgan, reopened The Schooner in Amble this April following a three-year closure, leading to 16 new jobs. The Schooner has been reinvented as a stylish family and dog friendly gastro pub with ensuite bedrooms, which will be upgraded by Robbie in the coming months to make the most of the pub’s location on the picturesque Northumberland coast. The interior has been reconfigured to offer a locals’ bar and a main bar / dining lounge ensuring The Schooner attracts residents and visitors alike.

A commercial kitchen has been installed to broaden the food offer. The exterior makeover added seating for 48 people on the front terrace and developed one of the most spacious beer gardens in the area.

Says Robbie: “I already run another successful food pub nearby so realised The Schooner’s potential. Pubs that attract both locals and visitors, are more resilient in these challenging economic times. As well as offering really good food, which is proving a draw, The Schooner will host weekend live entertainment. We’ve been busy since opening. Customers love that we’ve retained features like the original bar and that The Schooner now offers food. Former regulars who haven’t visited for years are returning and enjoying their new-look local.”

“Having Star Pubs’ investment and support enabled me to take on a second pub. My longer-term plan is to open a number of premium food pubs in destination locations across the North East.”