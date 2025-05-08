Heineken Announces Eazle® Tools Launch And The Chance To Win Tickets To The British Grand Prix

Share Post Share Email

HEINEKEN UK has launched a new initiative aimed at helping pub operators drive footfall and boost pub profits – and is also offering one lucky licensee the chance to win two Grandstand tickets to the British Grand Prix weekend.

The brewer and pub operator has developed a new digital platform, eazle® tools, which has been developed by publicans, for publicans. The company, which is passionate about the hospitality industry, is aiming to develop eazle® tools even further and is calling on publicans to provide further input so that it can deliver the resources they would most like to see. This feedback can be implemented via the ‘Share Your Ideas’ section of the landing page here.

The free resource is available to all in the industry, and offers three brand new free tools designed to power publicans to boost business – built by hospitality and shaped for individual users.

The tools include:

A marketing calendar, which offers expert advice, prompts to improve footfall and internal task trackers for teams

A GP calculator, to help operators get the right value for their ranges and services and to help improve profitability

Staff resourcing advice, to help publicans manage teams with confidence

The eazle® tools survey is now open and respondents who enter will be in with a chance of winning Grandstand tickets to the British Grand Prix weekend.

Will Rice, On-Trade Director at HEINEKEN UK, commented:

“eazle® tools has been designed by our team of internal On-Trade experts in partnership with publicans, and is open to absolutely everyone in the UK pub and bar industry as a one-stop shop of resources.

“We believe that we are building something that supports everyone in this sector and will help add value to their business. Alongside the initiatives already in place, we’re now looking for even more insight from publicans to ensure that eazle® tools is as useful and can boost business as much as possible – helping to champion our beloved pubs and bars and the publicans who run them.”