CAMRA And Cask Marque Collaborate To Help Beer Drinkers Find A Top-Quality Pint

Two leading non-profit beer groups have teamed up to help consumers find top-quality pints of beer across the UK.

CAMRA and Cask Marque are collaborating to give CAMRA website users data on which pubs have the highest Beer Quality and Cellar Hygiene ratings from Cask Marque.

Users can now filter searches to find pubs with top Cask Marque ratings, helping people find top quality pints of cask – which requires great care and passion not just in the brewing process, but when pubs serve to customers too.

Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA Chairman, said:

“There’s nothing better than a pint of top-quality cask beer in a pub. That’s why we want to make the CAMRA website the go-to place to find your next pint.”

“We’re really pleased to partner with Cask Marque so that consumers can now search for pubs with high Beer Quality and Cellar Hygiene ratings, as well as mark favourite pubs, create and share interactive trips with friends and even tag your must-try beers to plan your perfect pub visit. After all, a great quality pub pint starts with great cellar management.”

Paul Nunny, Executive Director of Cask Marque, said:

“Great beer starts with great cellar practices. The Beer and Cellar Hygiene Rating helps pubgoers find establishments that prioritise quality, just like a food hygiene rating does for your dining out. CAMRA’s addition of the Beer and Cellar Hygiene Rating to their new website gives consumers more choice, helping beer lovers easily find pubs committed to quality cellar practices and the perfect pint.”