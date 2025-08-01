Ten Chefs In The Running For Leading UK Culinary Title

Share Post Share Email

The wait is over as the finalists for the Craft Guild of Chefs National Chef of the Year 2025 have been revealed, marking a key moment in the UK’s most prestigious culinary competition.

This year’s finalists are:-

Callum Leslie, The Black Swan at Oldstead

Carl Cleghorn, Tyme by Carl Cleghorn

Cleverson Cordeiro, Frog by Adam Handling

Craig Edgell, Buoy and Oyster

Danny Young, The Torridon

Jaden Dunn, Northwick Estate – Upton Wold

Jethro Lawrence, Apetito

Katie Morgan, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons

Ruth Hansom-Rigby, Hansom Restaurant

Shaurya Kapur, Rosewood

Two reserves have been announced as Sam Rust from Parc Le Breos and George Boarer from Etch by Steven Edwards.

Chair of judges, Matt Abé, Chef Patron at Bonheur by Matt Abé said:

“This year’s line-up sees a 50-50 split of new faces and former finalists so I’m excited to see who takes that top spot. I’m proud that during my time as Chair of Judges, we’ve attracted talent from across the industry; from retail and the armed forces to independent restaurants, contract catering, and hospitality groups.”

“This competition is truly open to all, judged solely on the quality of the menus and dishes submitted. While we have ten outstanding finalists, I want to acknowledge the 30 incredibly talented chefs who didn’t make it through, many of whom missed out by just a few marks. You should all be immensely proud of what you’ve achieved.”

Competition director, David Mulcahy, added:

“Firstly, I want to thank Matt who in his final year leading the panel has set an outstanding brief that has truly helped attract chefs to enter. Just to reach this stage, we’ve already had 20 judges involved in the process, with an exciting new line-up of judges planned for the final.”

“These ten finalists can now look forward to our mentor event, a two-day experience packed with inspiration and learning opportunities to support their growth before they step into the kitchens at the University of West London on 7th October. I would also like to echo Matt’s words as it takes significant effort and commitment to enter such a prestigious competition and I’d encourage those that have not been successful this time, to go again and enter next year.”

The winning chef will not only take a place in culinary history by being crowned National Chef of the Year winner but thanks to the events sponsors a whole host of rewards are on offer including unique culinary experiences and development opportunities as well as incredible prizes.

This year’s winner will be unveiled on Tuesday, 7th October, at a VIP Awards evening at the Hippodrome Casino in Leicester Square.