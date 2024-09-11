Hospitality Action Launches New Step-By-Step Guide To Improve Workforce Wellbeing

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality Action has launched a comprehensive new guide, “Next Steps: What the industry can do to improve wellbeing in hospitality”.

Developed in partnership with the fundraising initiative Walk for Wellbeing, the guide is designed to equip hospitality businesses and individuals with effective strategies to enhance employee mental health and wellbeing.

With 76% of hospitality workers reporting mental health challenges in Hospitality Action’s latest survey, the guide addresses the growing concerns within the industry, which have increased in recent years due to the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Chief Executive at Hospitality Action, Mark Lewis, commented:

“Hospitality is a dynamic and exciting industry, but it comes with its own pressures. We want to help employers prioritise the wellbeing of their teams, and this guide offers practical solutions and actionable steps to support employees – which are relatively easy to implement – to create a culture that supports the mental health and wellbeing of all, no matter what area of hospitality they work in.”

With effective solutions such as Hospitality Action’s Employee Assistance Programme, which offers 24/7 confidential advice, financial guidance and counselling services, the guide highlights key steps to support employees such as tips on promoting a positive work/life balance with wellbeing champions and mental health first-aiders to help create a wellbeing-focused workplace. Additionally, it offers best practices for regularly monitoring and communicating wellbeing through employee check-ins, feedback surveys and open discussions, and encourages teams to support wider wellbeing initiatives like Walk for Wellbeing.

Now in its fifth year, Walk for Wellbeing is a fun, flexible annual event all about taking simple steps towards raising vital funds to support individuals and their families in the hospitality sector who are facing challenging times.

Eight hosted 20km walks will take place in key cities across the UK on Sunday 13 October in London, Oxford, Bath/Bristol, Cardiff, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow. Those unable to attend can ‘Walk It Your Way’ anytime between World Mental Health Day on Thursday 10 October and Sunday 27 October at a location and time that suits them best.

The guide is now available through Hospitality Action’s website and provides an essential resource for hospitality employers looking to support their teams.

For more information or to download the guide, visit Hospitality Action’s Website, and to register for the walk, please visit www.walkforwellbeing.org