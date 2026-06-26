Hospitality Action’s Yearly Financial Support Surpasses £1.5 million for First Time in Charity’s History

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Hospitality Action’s latest Impact Report has revealed that the charity’s financial impact exceeded £1.5 million in 2025 – the first time ever in the charity’s long 189-year history.

The landmark figure was generated from £1.05 million in cash grants, which were awarded to 825 households to support with rent or utility arrears, rehousing costs, mobility equipment, and winter fuel grants to industry retirees.

A further £537,000 was also unlocked through previously unclaimed benefits, which have been granted to applicants thanks to Hospitality Action’s specialist in-house benefits support service. The hospitality charity is now on track to match pound for pound money donated via its grants programme with a commensurate amount of benefit entitlement.

Alongside unlocking unclaimed state benefits and awarding grants, Hospitality Action also reinforced its support services referring more cases to specialist debt advisors and housing advocacy partners than ever before to ensure families receive comprehensive expert guidance alongside their financial support.

Speaking on the results of the Impact Report, Mark Lewis, CEO at Hospitality Action, said:

“While this milestone reflects the scale and reach of Hospitality Action’s support services, these figures also paint a stark picture of the challenges many people working in hospitality continue to face every day.

“Behind every grant awarded or counselling session delivered is a person or family struggling with financial pressure, uncertainty or emotional hardship, and these numbers are only increasing. We provided almost 3,000 counselling sessions last year, an increase of 16% compared to 2024, showing the support people need is not purely monetary.

“The fact that our overall financial impact has exceeded £1.5 million for the first time and our huge increase in securing unclaimed state benefits demonstrates both the generosity of our supporters and the growing level of need across the sector. Demand for our services shows no sign of slowing down, which is why the industry’s continued support for Hospitality Action remains more important than ever.”

Much of Hospitality Action’s counselling provision was made possible through increased investment in the charity’s industry-specific Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), which now provides on-demand support to over 200,000 hospitality workers across the UK. In 2025, the service responded to 8,000+ calls for help and delivered around 3,000 in-depth mental health counselling sessions, underlining the growing demand for specialist wellbeing support and the vital role that accessible wellbeing support plays for both employers and employees.

2025 saw the programme record an 80% improvement rate among its users while also launching its GP and Advanced Nurse Practitioners Service, giving access to primary healthcare quickly, which in turn reduces absenteeism and ensures colleagues get the support they need before problems escalate.

View the full Impact Report here and for more information or support, visit www.hospitalityaction.org.uk or call 020 3004 5504