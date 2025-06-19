Hospitality Rides 2025 Wraps, Raising Over £400,000 For Industry Charities

Share Post Share Email

Hospitality industry leaders are celebrating a monumental achievement as the inaugural cycle challenge under the newly rebranded Hospitality Rides initiative has successfully wrapped, impressively raising over £400,000. The epic 400km sponsored cycle across Taiwan saw 29 dedicated industry professionals push their limits, demonstrating an incredible commitment to supporting vital hospitality charities.

Hospitality Rides, an annual international sponsored bike ride, was rebranded in 2024 from “Pedalling For Pubs.” It is committed to raising crucial funds for the Licensed Trade Charity (LTC) and Only A Pavement Away, two leading organizations dedicated to supporting the hospitality sector.

Katy Moses, Managing Director of leading research consultancy KAM and founder of Hospitality Rides, said:

“What an absolutely phenomenal achievement by everyone involved, Taiwan proved to be the hardest ride to date, so I have so much respect for everyone who was a part of the journey. To have raised over £400,000 is truly inspiring and a testament to the incredible generosity and dedication within our industry. These vital funds will directly support the invaluable work of the LTC and Only A Pavement Away, making a real difference to countless lives in hospitality.”

Last month’s challenging ride, which covered almost the entire length of Taiwan, was made possible by the tireless efforts of the 29 industry professionals. Alongside KAM, key supporting partners and sponsors included Avani Solutions, Britvic, DOJO, Fleet Street, Lucky Saint, Punch Pubs and Natural Selection Design.

Building on this success, organisers have announced that the next fundraising challenge will take place in Spring 2026, with cyclists set to embark on an epic journey across Cuba. Interested participants are encouraged to contact the LTC for more information.

Alongside its sister event, Pedalling 2 Pubs, Hospitality Rides has firmly established itself as a flagship fundraising event for the LTC and Only A Pavement Away. Combined, the two events have exceeded £1.5 million in fundraising since their inception, providing critical support to individuals entering, currently employed in, or transitioning out of the hospitality sector.