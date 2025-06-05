A Celebration Of Cultures And Flavours: Award-Winning Gourmet Cooking Event In Aid Of Torture Survivors Returns To London

Share Post Share Email

Feast by Freedom from Torture returns on Thursday 19 June 2025 for another gastronome-inspired event at BAFTA Piccadilly to raise vital funds for survivors of torture. Celebrated during Refugee Week, the event will see the coming together of some of London’s leading chefs cooking alongside a survivor chef, with live entertainment by comedian Stephen K Amos and broadcaster John McCarthy.

The evening will offer gourmet street food and entertainment to celebrate the healing power of food and cooking. Open to the public, tickets are priced at £70pp, which includes all food and wine.

The event will consist of three elements:

• Evening of fine food and wines from around the world: The evening will feature some of London’s finest chefs cooking a first-class menu of gourmet street food live, including TV personality and owner of the Jolly Fine Pub Group Paul Merrett , BAFTA’s Anton Manganaro , Karla Zazueta from Mexican Food Memories, Ottolenghi’s test kitchen chef Chaya Maya , Tasos Gaitanos from the eastern Mediterranean inspired Brother Marcus, and pastry chef Gemma Staple from Jolene. Nafa , a chef and survivor of torture, will be cooking delicious food from her home country, Sri Lanka. Nafa received therapy and support from Freedom from Torture and was a part of the organisation’s baking group . Nafa has worked in top hotel kitchens and is now a featured chef at refugee restaurant Trampoline in Mayfair.

• Celebrity entertainment: Alongside the food, comedian and TV star Stephen K Amos will be performing a unique comedy set, followed by a special appearance by broadcaster and charity patron John McCarthy.

• Auction : Opening for bids at 10am (BST) on Thursday 5 June 2025, there will be a gastronome-inspired silent auction that will offer a chance to win fantastic gifts and experiences, including:

· A private dinner party hosted by celebrity chefs Anton Manganaro (BAFTA) and Paul Merrett (Owner-director Jolly Fine Pub Group)

· A private dinner party hosted by survivor chefs Nafa and Yogi

· Exclusive Chefs Table Experience for 8 with chef Philip Juma (KUBBA)

· A private tasting experience at The Whisky Exchange (London) for up to 12 people

· A private Indian Cooking Class for four with author and chef Anjula Devi & many other prizes

The winners of each prize will be announced at the event.

Anton Manganaro, participating chef and Executive Chef at BAFTA, said: “I can’t wait to open our doors at BAFTA to welcome some of the most unique and exciting chefs that London has to offer. The night promises to be a celebration of flavours and cultures, combined with comedy and entertainment, all in the name of raising vital funds for the work that Freedom from Torture does to support survivors of torture rebuilding their lives in the UK. I’m honoured that our world-famous venue will be once again hosting a night of hope, solidarity, and celebration in the name of healing and recovery.”

Chaya Maya, participating chef and development chef at Ottolenghi, said:

“This is my fourth year participating in Freedom from Torture’s street feast. It is an unmissable opportunity to witness and celebrate with good food all of the life changing work that the organisation does every day. I am very honoured to continue my work with Freedom from Torture, which is needed now more than ever, and to help raise vital funds for survivors of torture to recover and rebuild their lives in our communities. I’ll be drawing on all my experience in the food industry, combined with my love of my native Mauritian flavours, to help make this Feast the best one yet.”

Tasos Gaitanos, participating chef and co-founder and managing director at Brother Marcus, said:

“I’m really excited to bring the heart and soul of the Eastern Mediterranean to this year’s Feast. I’ll be dishing up timeless Greek and Cypriot classics with a modern, playful twist. Food is about drawing people together and what better way of doing that than celebrating London’s vibrant global street food scene while raising critical funds to support people who have survived torture.”

Nafa, participating chef and torture survivor, said:

“It’s one of the honours of my life to be able to share my story and my lifelong love of cooking at the Feast. I’ll be cooking up some of my favourite Sri Lankan recipes, many of which are linked to stories of family, survival, and hope. I know from my own experience how essential Freedom from Torture’s therapy services are for survivors recovering from torture – I’m very proud that I can now help other people like me to have access to the same life-changing support that I did.”

Sonya Sceats, chief executive at Freedom from Torture, said:

“I’m thrilled that the Feast is returning to London for yet another unique night of culinary celebration. This year, I’m delighted that Nafa, a survivor chef and former client of Freedom from Torture, will be sharing with us the food from her home country, Sri Lanka. Apart from raising vital funds for survivors like Nafa, the event is a chance to celebrate food cultures from around the world and a powerful reminder of the contribution that refugees have, and continue to make, on our communities.”

All proceeds from Feast by Freedom from Torture go to Freedom from Torture.