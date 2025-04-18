Hospitality Sees Signs Of “Resilience And Evolution” Survey Reveals

Share Post Share Email

The Oxford Partnership has released its latest Market Watch Snapshot for March 2025, revealing that stout has taken centre stage in draught beer performance, recording an impressive 17.1% uplift in the latest week and a year-to-date growth of 12.4%.

This marks a notable shift in consumer preference towards richer, more flavourful drinks, a departure from the declining popularity of core and craft beer segments.

The snapshot, compiled using data from The Oxford Partnership’s Market Watch, Vianet Plc’s draught volumes and Barclays UK card transactions, paints a complex but optimistic picture of the UK on-trade landscape. Despite a slight decline in the number of trading hospitality venues—down 0.8% year-to-date—venues that remain open are maintaining consistent opening hours and even modestly increasing them, signalling a stable operational stance amid continued economic headwinds.

Consumer engagement is on the rise, with average dwell time increasing by 11.4% in the last week and 10.2% across the year. Venue occupancy has also improved, suggesting that guests are not only returning to hospitality settings but staying longer and spending more.

Transactional data reveals that spend per head on drinks has risen by 5.97% year-to-date, while food spend has surged by 7.98%, reinforcing the trend towards quality-driven, experience-focused occasions.

Other notable trends include the continued growth of premium and world lagers, the latter posting a year-to-date increase of 6.1% and an 11.0% gain in the most recent week. Regional performance varies, with suburban areas showing the greatest resilience, while London has seen a recent upswing in volume following earlier declines.

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, commented:

“We’re seeing a fascinating shift in consumer behaviour. The growth in stout and world lagers reflects a desire for quality and depth, while the uptick in dwell time and spend per head shows people are seeking more from their hospitality experiences. It’s encouraging to see venues adapting and thriving even as the market evolves.”