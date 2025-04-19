Pubs Allowed to Stay Open Later for VE 80 Celebrations

Share Post Share Email

Pubs will be allowed to stay open until 1 am to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE day, the end of the Second World War in Europe.

The government is relaxing licensing hours enabling pubgoers to raise a toast and pay tribute to veterans for an extra two hours to mark this historic day

With parties planned across the country on Thursday 8th May, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has granted permission for pubs and bars across the country to continue serving until 1am to celebrate.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “As we mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the whole country should come together to remember the incredible sacrifices made by the wartime generation and to celebrate the peace and freedom they secured for us all.”

“Keeping our pubs open for longer will give people the opportunity to join in celebrations and raise a glass to all of the men and women who served their country, both overseas and at home.”

“Pub licensing hours can be relaxed to mark occasions of ‘exceptional national significance’, and the government is keen that everyone is able to raise a glass and celebrate those who served during the Second World War.”

Similar extensions to pub hours have previously been used for major Royal celebrations and significant sporting events, such as the Euro 2024 final.

As well as bringing people together for longer, the extension is due to be a welcomed boost to the hospitality industry.

The VE Day commemorations will start on Bank Holiday Monday, with the Cenotaph dressed in Union flags, a military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace, and an RAF flypast over London.

On Thursday 8th May, a day of celebrations across the country will culminate in a party at London’s Horse Guards Parade, televised live on BBC One, with more than 10,000 members of the public attending the event to see performances by stars from the stage and screen.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association said: “This is a momentous occasion and, as the nation’s second home, the pub is the perfect place for communities to gather and raise a glass to all of those who made huge sacrifices for our freedom.”

“Extending licensing hours will mean people can come together for longer, nurture community spirit, and allow pubs to host even more commemorative events that honour our veterans and heroes and celebrate peace.”

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality said: “The 80th anniversary of VE day will see communities across the country come together to mark the special occasion, with many gathering in their local pubs to do so.”

“I’m pleased the Government is extending licensing hours for the celebrations, which will see thousands raising a glass in tribute to those who served in the war.”

Michael Kill, CEO, Night Time Industries Association said: “As someone with a strong family background in the armed forces, I know how vital it is to honour the legacy of those who served.”

“VE Day is not only a moment of remembrance but also an opportunity for communities to come together. At such a challenging time for the hospitality sector, allowing businesses to extend their trading hours during these celebrations offers a much-needed boost while paying tribute to our shared history.”