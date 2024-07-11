Hoteliers’ Football Competition Is A Result For Bristol Charity

Share Tweet Share Email

Hoteliers in Bristol achieved their goal of raising hundreds of pounds for a Bristol-based charity after pitching their football skills against each other in a five-a-side competition.

A total of 16 teams, all from businesses which are members of the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), took part in the second annual event.

They netted a total of £1,460 for Brain Tumour Support, which is based in Thornbury and which is the BHA’s chosen charity for this year.

The event took place at Lockleaze Leisure Centre and was won by the team from De Vere Tortworth Court.

Raphael Herzog, Chair of BHA, said:

“We’re thrilled to have brought back the annual Bristol Hoteliers’ five-a-side charity games.

“This was a fantastic opportunity for hoteliers to come together for some friendly competition and to showcase the wonderful camaraderie that we enjoy within our industry.

“We’re so pleased to have been able to raise funds for a local charity which provides vital support to patients, their families, friends and carers affected by brain tumour diagnoses.”

The football competition was just the latest in a number of events organised by the BHA to support the charity.

A raffle took place at the annual Night of the Stars awards event in March, and in April a team of emerging leaders from De Vere Tortworth Court organised a Grand Dinner Charity Ball.

Brain Tumour Support was founded in 2003 by Tina Mitchell Skinner after her husband Paul passed away after a brave battle against a brain tumour.