Signups Open For Prestigious National Cocktail Competition

The UK’s largest bartenders organisation is hosting the search for the nation’s top cocktail maker in the return of the famed National Cocktail Competition, of which there have been more than 30 competitions since the Guild started 90 years ago.

Bartenders and mixologists from venues across the UK will compete in a high-stakes competition that tests their skills and creativity, with the winner progressing to take on the world’s best at the IBA World Cocktail Competition finals in Madeira this October.

Hosted by the UK Bartenders’ Guild, the UK’s largest bartender trade organisation, the theme of this year’s competition is to celebrate the 90th anniversary.

Entrants should be inspired by the UKBG heritage, founders, and its current era. Incorporating elements that reflect the organization’s rich history as an IBA Founder Member. They should craft a unique cocktail that tells a story, celebrates the past, and embraces the present.

Each entrant will need to demonstrate both their technical skills and their creative vision, using a mix of spirits and bases to develop a unique set of cocktails that balance flavour, aesthetics and style to impress the judges.

The UK winner will then go on to represent the country at the IBA World Cocktail Competition (WCC) in Madeira, Portugal this October, where they will take on bartenders from across the globe to prove that they have what it takes to be named the world’s best bartender.

At the World Cocktail Competition the UK winner will be asked to focus their creations on this year’s theme of Asian Fusion.

Signups for this year’s National Cocktail Competition are now open, and you can apply to enter here.

Applications for entry to the competition close on 12 August, with the National Cocktail Competition finals being held in London on 9th September.

Once a winner of the UK competition has been crowned, they will then take on the world’s best at the IBA World Cocktail Competition on 31st October 2024, with the finals being held in Madeira.

Claudia Carrozzi, President of the UK Bartenders’ Guild said:

“The UK has some of the most creative and skillful bartenders in the world. Innovation and talent are ingrained in our national bartending culture, and it’s always a thrill to see what the country’s best can bring when they’re put to the test.

“Competitions like the NCC and WCC are vital to the continual development of our industry. The levels of professionalism and experience are a great showcase to both the UK, and the rest of the world, of the opportunities available for bartenders and mixologists, and help to promote the wider hospitality industry as well.

“Our competitors always bring such an exceptional level of skill and talent that makes it a true joy to witness them at work. We’re really excited to see who becomes our next breakout star of the UK’s mixology industry and to see them take on the best the world has to offer when they compete at the IBA World Finals in October.

The competition also comes as the UKBG celebrates its 90th anniversary, with celebrations planned to include the National Cocktail Competition and other activities across the year.

“Over the past century, the UK Bartenders’ Guild has been a constant advocate for bartenders and hospitality staff across the country” Claudia continued. “Competitions like the NCC are just one of the ways that we continually look to elevate the profile of the industry and we’re thrilled to be kicking off our 90th anniversary with such a prestigious event.”