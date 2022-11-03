Hoteliers Set their Sights on a Starry, Starry Night

Share Tweet Share Email

Bristol hoteliers have set their sights on a starry, starry night as preparations step up for the fifth ‘Night of the Stars’ event, which celebrates and honours the heroes of the city’s hospitality sector.

The glittering gala, organised by the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), will take place on March 3 at Ashton Gate, which belongs to one of the events main sponsors, Bristol Sports.

Six main sponsors and two drinks sponsors have already signed up to support the event, which the BHA says is a very welcome vote of confidence in their businesses, which have had an extremely challenging few years due to the impact of Brexit and the pandemic.

The process for award nominations will begin towards the end of this month, in nine categories.

In February this year around 350 people attended the celebration and it is hoped that around 400 will attend next year’s gala.

BHA Chair Raphael Herzog said:

“We’re delighted – and very grateful – to have already secured eight significant sponsors for the event.

“This represents a huge vote of confidence in our sector and shows our talented teams that their incredible efforts during these challenging times have been recognised and are valued.

“The evening gives us a chance to further acknowledge the considerable contribution that the hospitality industry makes to Bristol’s economy and to celebrate heroic individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond in their work.

“The evening also highlights that, even in the most difficult times, it’s still possible to find something – and some people – to be proud of and who have risen to the challenges they face.”

The evening will see awards presented for: Employee of the Year (front of house); Employee of the Year (heart of house); Rising Star; Chef of the Year (up to Sous Chef level); Hotel Bright Idea & Best Innovation; Team of the Year; Unsung Hero; Community Spirit and Green Initiative.

There are still some sponsorship opportunities available. The BHA is currently in talks with a number of other companies and hope to finalise sponsor details within the next four or five weeks but are still happy to hear from anyone else interested in becoming a sponsor.

Mr Herzog added: “Partnering with us will provide you with a platform to showcase your own brand to the hospitality industry, which makes a significant contribution to Bristol’s economy every year.

“It will ensure that your business is at the forefront of the hearts and minds of those businesses operating in the sector.

“You will gain access to key decision makers in the industry, showcasing you as a leader among your competitors and providing you with an opportunity to develop and nurture your partnerships.

“We would very much welcome the opportunity to discuss the various sponsorship opportunities available, and to tell you how a partnership with us can work for your business.

“As an event partner, we will develop a bespoke package appropriate for your business and brand, and you will be profiled as a partner to the awards.

“This is a positive opportunity for businesses and sponsors to give a huge vote of confidence to the hospitality industry, which makes a significant contribution to the local economy every year.”