Share Tweet Share Email

How Does A Combi Oven Save Energy?

With energy costs still high, managers continue to look for ways to reduce their commercial kitchen bills without compromising meal quality. One possible solution is the commercial combi oven – not only do these versatile units increase cooking speeds, improve yields, and save space, but they often reduce energy consumption as well.

So, could a combi oven work for your kitchen? Here’s why investing could save you money in the long term.

Combi ovens provide more energy-efficient cooking

Does a combi oven use more electricity? The steam function cooks food faster than conventional ovens, which means they’re likely to use less energy – and reduce costs – over a longer period. Combi ovens also heat up faster than standard conventional ovens, further reducing electricity use and speeding up serving times.

Combi ovens naturally replace other appliances

Combi ovens are multifunctional by design: along with traditional oven duties, they can be used for baking, roasting, grilling and steaming. In turn, they easily replace multiple appliances which might otherwise be running at the same time, saving you extra energy. And all this while making life easier for your staff and maximising space in your kitchen.

Triple-glazed cooking chamber doors

While combi ovens are generally more energy efficient than their conventional counterparts, it’s worth looking out for extra energy-saving features. As an example, JLA’s combi-ovens use a triple-glazed sealed unit that reduces heat and energy loss during cooking.

Energy Star-certified

With options to steam, convection-cook, combine both methods, or reheat your pre-prepared dishes, JLA’s Energy Star-certified combi ovens offer a versatile and dependable solution. And they do all of this while reducing your running costs by up to 30%.

Intelligent steam functions

By using only the amount of steam needed to cook the ingredients you’re using, combi ovens are set up to achieve optimum food quality and conserve energy at the same time.

Save energy and money on cleaning

The latest generation of JLA combi ovens use WaveClean® hands-free technology for fuss-free cleaning without manual scrubbing or any need for PPE. Even better, a single WaveClean cartridge now saves 36% water and 28% on energy compared to our previous models.

Thinking about energy efficiency before you buy

Before you buy, you should consider the best sized combi oven for your kitchen. Compact combi ovens are most efficient, but too small a model and you may resort to using other appliances. Likewise, larger combi ovens will handle bulk quantities of food, but could be inefficient in a smaller kitchen that won’t use its full capacity.

The importance of oven maintenance

As with any commercial kitchen equipment, a combi oven should be serviced frequently and well maintained so inefficiencies don’t creep in over time. Many equipment suppliers will offer a service contract that covers breakdowns and repairs – this is the best option to keep your kitchen up and running, especially during busy periods.

For more about the benefits of combi ovens, visit www.jla.com