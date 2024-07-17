UK Pubs And Bars Received Massive Boost During Sunday’s Euro 2024 Final

Share Tweet Share Email

Data from Barclays reveals that pub transaction volumes nearly tripled on the day of the final, increasing 195.6 per cent year-on-year, and up 107.3 per cent week-on-week.

Across England’s seven Euro 2024 matches, UK pub and bar transactions were up 86.4 per cent year-on-year on average, with growth peaking during the final.

The final was also 2024’s busiest Sunday of the year for UK pubs and bars – transaction volumes were up 92.9 per cent compared to the average Sunday in 2024. The next busiest Sundays in 2024 were the 5th and 26th May, during the two May Bank Holiday weekends.

Rich Robinson, Head of Hospitality and Leisure at Barclays, said:

“While not the result England fans will have been hoping for, the hospitality sector will be delighted that England made it all the way to the final, delivering a significant boost across each their seven games. Transactions on Sunday were up almost three times what they were last year, so pub landlords will certainly consider themselves winners.

“Let’s hope that this has set the tone for the rest of the summer. Forecasts are hinting that July’s cool and wet weather may be turning a corner later this week, which should unlock more of the UK’s pent-up discretionary spending.”

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“These phenomenal figures show the enormous impact the Euros final had on hospitality, with sales tripling to make it the busiest Sunday of the year so far.

“Pubs were packed with fans cheering on England and, while the result wasn’t what we wanted, it reinforced that the pub is the number one place to watch live sport, outside of being there in person.”