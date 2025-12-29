Gold Service Scholarship Final Unveils 10 Finalists from Across UK

Share Post Share Email

Ten food and beverage front-of-house professionals from across the United Kingdom will compete in the 2026 Gold Service Scholarship final in January.

Representing London, Edinburgh, Cumbria, Oxfordshire and Perthshire, the group includes individuals working in hotels, restaurants and a luxury train – highlighting the diverse range roles within the sector.

Founded in 2012, the Gold Service Scholarship is the Uk’s most prestigious and only dedicated scholarship for front-of-house food and beverage professionals.

The winning finalists will progress to the Scholarship Final at Kerridge’s bar and Grill, Corinthia London on 19th January 2026, where they will take part in a practical service assessment in front of a number of high-profile guests from across the hospitality sector.

At the final, the candidates will plan, prepare and deliver a three-course lunch for invited guests. Their work will include mise en place, guest welcome, tableside preparation of dishes, and wine and beverage service.

Judges will observe technical ability, consistency, communication and overall professional conduct. The 2026 Gold Service Scholar will be announced at a ceremony at Claridge’s on 9th February.

The finalists for 2026 are:

Giacomo Arcadu, manager in training at The Lanesborough in London

Andreea Bercu, events operations supervisor at Claridge’s in London

Harry Blackhall, assistant restaurant manager at Gleneagles in Perthshire

Caoimhe Houston, head waiter at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire

Daniel Johnson, head waiter at The Ritz London

Bianca Mesteru, head maître D at Brown’s Hotel in London

Harry Nugent, assistant restaurant manager at 74 Charlotte Street by Ben Murphy in London

Joel Pennington, restaurant manager at The Cottage in the Wood in Cumbria

Brendan Tierney, chef de rang at Number One at The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh

Fabrizia Welman, restaurant manager Simon Rogan on Britannic Explorer, A Belmond Train

Edward Griffiths, chair of the judges, said: “This year’s winning finalists represent a broad cross-section of the hospitality sector, and each brings experience from a different type of operation.

“We acknowledge the commitment required to reach this stage of the competition and look forward to seeing their work during the final assessment. We must also note the quality of entrants in both our quarter and semi-finals. It was a really strong year this year and we hope to see them all apply again next year.”