KPIs Improve Led By Stronger Consumer Sentiment

Latest insights from the Lumina Intelligence’s Eating and Drinking Out Panel reveal market penetration has increased +2.4ppts to 59.9%, led by improvements to consumer confidence.

Average frequency increased by +7.1% as consumers enjoyed additional festive socialising out of home.

These festive occasions have driven channel share: pubs & bars and QSR increased theirs by +1.3ppts and +0.9ppts, as consumers prioritised wet-led celebrations and quick snacking (+0.7ppts) at QSR’s on journeys home.

Drink grows by +0.4ppts as consumers favour pubs and bars as the location for festive socialising over more luxurious venues.

Of the top ten dishes, ice cream/sorbet has overtaken salad for seventh place in December, showing consumers desire for indulgence during this period. Burgers also saw a strong growth (+1ppts) driven by an increase in pub and bar occasions and inclusion of burgers on festive menu offerings.

The Lumina Intelligence Eating & Drinking Out Panel is based on 78,000 surveys across the year, built up from a nationally representative weekly sample of 1,500 shoppers, and includes over 900 operators from across all out of home channels – including restaurants, pubs & bars, cafes & coffee shops, fast food, bakery & sandwich shops, restaurants and retail channels.