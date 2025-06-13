Launch Date Confirmed For Sheffield’s Biggest Beer Hall And Restaurant

Share Post Share Email

Kapital, Sheffield’s largest modern, European-style beer hall and restaurant, has confirmed it will officially open its doors on Friday, June 27.

Located on Wellington Street, Kapital spans 4,500 sq ft across two floors and sits within Sheffield’s new £470m Heart of the City development.

The venue is the latest venture from the award-winning team behind Two Thirds Beer Co. Known for its focus on craft beer, food and top class service the team are now taking things up a notch by blending elevated continental cuisine, fresh tank beer, cocktails and live big band entertainment into one all-day city centre destination.

The expansive space boasts a lively outdoor beer garden, a stylish restaurant space, and a large private hire area with panoramic views all designed to capture the warmth, energy and tradition of Europe’s most iconic beer halls.

At the core of Kapital’s offering is an unrivalled drinks experience with four towering stainless-steel tanks taking centre stage.

Complementing the beer will be an extensive, pan-European restaurant celebrating the best in continental comfort food, from Oktoberfest-style roast chicken; award-winning German bratwurst; Austrian schnitzel; slow-roast pork knuckle; and melt-in-the mouth cheese fondue for sharing.

Ben Stubbs, Kapital co-founder, said:

“After 18 months of dedicated planning and relentless hard work, we’re incredibly proud to finally announce our opening date. Kapital will bring something totally unique to our hometown of Sheffield, from tank-fresh Czech lager and weekly big band performances to a full-scale restaurant serving up modern beer hall classics and Sunday roasts.

“It will blend the best of European beer culture with a real sense of occasion, and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests and get the party started from Friday 27th June.”