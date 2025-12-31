Leading Hospitality Figures Honoured in King’s New Year List

Share Post Share Email

Several prominent professionals from the UK hospitality and catering sectors have received honours in the King’s New Year Honours List 2026, acknowledging their substantial contributions to the industry and wider society.

Paul Kevin Hegarty, a trustee with the Licensed Trade Charity based in Lichfield, has been awarded an MBE for his charitable work supporting the hospitality sector. Mr Hegarty, who serves as a Non-Executive Director at the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA), has been instrumental in expanding support services for hospitality workers.

Andy Slee, Chief Executive of SIBA, praised Mr Hegarty’s extensive career in the brewing industry and his efforts to increase access to support services. Mr Slee highlighted a recent collaboration between the Licensed Trade Charity and SIBA that makes financial and mental health resources more accessible to brewers and their families.

“On behalf of SIBA I’d like to congratulate him on being awarded a much-deserved MBE in this year’s New Year’s Honours,” Mr Slee stated.

Among other hospitality professionals recognised, celebrity chef and restaurateur Marcus Wareing received an MBE for his contributions to culinary arts and broadcasting. Steven Munkley, vice president of the Craft Guild of Chefs, was similarly honoured for his work in hospitality and youth development.

Teresa Colaianni, who founded and chairs WiHTL, earned an MBE for advancing inclusion across hospitality, travel, leisure and retail industries. Mark McCulloch, whose brand agency Supersonic Inc serves the hospitality sector, received an MBE for marketing and hospitality services.

Clement Chukwumerije Ogbonnay, chief executive of We Are The Village People, was awarded an MBE for contributions to hospitality and business development.

Higher honours were bestowed on several industry veterans. Paul Robert Freeston, previously chair and CEO of Apetito, received an OBE for services to the food industry, whilst Jeanette Margaret Smart, formerly with Food for Thought Education Fund at Education Scotland, was recognised with an OBE for her work in education and catering.

Peter Bruce, CEO of Scottish catering firm Entier, received a CBE for services to catering and charitable causes. Gary Green, former group Chief Operating Officer at Compass Group in North America, also received a CBE for his contributions to international business and the UK economy.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented on the honours, celebrating recipients who prioritise community service and positive social impact. He thanked all honourees on behalf of the nation for their dedication and contributions.