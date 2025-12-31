Pub is The Hub Voices Concern Over Autumn Budget Impact

Share Post Share Email

Pub is the Hub, the non-profit organisation established in 2001 with founding support from King Charles during his time as Prince of Wales, has joined leading industry bodies in highlighting the challenges ahead for community pubs across Britain.

The organisation, which supports rural publicans in diversifying their operations through additional services such as shops and cafés, has warned that the recent fiscal measures could significantly impact the viability of community venues.

Andrew Slee, Chief Executive of the Society of Independent Brewers & Associates, was among those calling for the continuation of the existing 30 per cent business rates discount for hospitality businesses. He questioned the logic behind the Budget measures, describing the policy direction as incomprehensible given the sector’s current challenges.

The concerns have been echoed by major industry representatives, including the British Beer and Pub Association, UK Hospitality, Independent Family Brewers of Britain, Hospitality Ulster, and the British Institute of Innkeeping.

Industry figures suggest approximately 365 pubs could close over the coming year, with potential knock-on effects for employment and community cohesion across the country.

The intervention from Pub is the Hub carries particular significance given the King’s longstanding interest in preserving rural amenities. The organisation was created to address what were described as unprecedented challenges facing rural communities, with pubs identified as having potential to serve as multi-purpose community hubs.

While His Majesty maintains no operational involvement in the charity’s activities or policy positions, the organisation has previously benefited from royal patronage, including a personal contribution to its community services fund last year.

Industry representatives have drawn attention to disparities in the business rates increases, noting that logistics facilities will face substantially lower percentage increases compared to hospitality venues. They argue this creates an uneven playing field between online retailers’ infrastructure and high-street facing businesses.

A Treasury spokesperson defended the government’s approach, pointing to a £4.3 billion support package designed to protect hospitality businesses. According to Treasury figures, the intervention has reduced what would have been a 45 per cent increase in total bills to approximately four per cent for the sector.

The debate highlights ongoing tensions between the need for fiscal consolidation and support for the hospitality industry, which serves as a significant employer and social infrastructure provider, particularly in rural communities.