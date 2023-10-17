Share Tweet Share Email

New on-demand video series offers insights to support improving business operations and employee wellbeing

Fresh after a five-stop nationwide tour for the SmartDispense® Energy Well Spent: On Location event series, the UK’s leading draught dispense technology system from HEINEKEN UK, has launched a set of videos as part of a new on-demand ‘Hot Seat Series’, making expert advice accessible to all. The series provides insight and recommendations relating to some of the biggest topics impacting the industry and provides advice as to how to implement them.

The 9-part bitesize video series, available on the SmartDispense® website, sees SmartDispense® sits down with industry experts from charities, pub groups and sustainability experts, who are helping to challenge the status quo when it comes to sustainability, operational efficiency, energy usage, staff wellbeing and retention.

The series is designed to provide hospitality professionals with concise, yet highly informative content. At 3-4 minutes per episode, it allows them to gain valuable insights without compromising their busy schedules.

Over the course of the mini-series, hospitality professionals will hear firsthand accounts from Pizza Pilgrims, Star Pubs & Bars, Signature Group, and others on their sustainability journeys. The videos dive into how hospitality businesses can boost efficiencies, reduce costs, and embrace sustainability for their business, their staff and the environment. With the hospitality sector also continuing to face a staffing crunch, industry leaders from So Let’s Talk, Mental Health First Aid England, and the Sustainable Restaurant Association, among others, step in front of the camera to share invaluable, and in many cases, easy and cost-free ways to foster staff wellbeing, bolster retention and encourage new industry joiners.

Richard Stephens, Head of SmartDispense® and Technical Services at HEINEKEN UK comments: “If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Energy Well Spent events over the past two years, it’s that there is some incredible knowledge in the industry – but it is largely untapped. Our new video series is about making that expertise available for everyone and ensuring that operators have the option to move with the industry as it continues to evolve with the best information at their fingertips.”

The series features 14 experts from across the hospitality industry, including:

Carolyn Jenkinson, Licensed Trade Charity

Ellis Hall, Consultant, Achilles

Gordon McIntyre, Founder, Hospitality Health

Henry Jones, Client Carbon Coach, Zero Carbon Company

Jo Lynch, Account Director, KAM Media

Louise McLean, Business Development Director, Signature Group

Mark MacDonald, Head of Pub Services, Star Pubs & Bars

Martina Dell, Head of Projects & Consultancy, Sustainable Restaurant Association

Matthew Cameron, Wellbeing and retention consultant

Neil Ross Russell, Managing Director, Net Zero Now

Patrick Howley, Founder, So Let’s Talk

Steve Livens, Policy Manager, British Beer and Pub Association

Thom Elliot, Founder, Pizza Pilgrims

Vicki Cockman, Head of Client Delivery, Mental Health First Aid England

The titles of the videos for the Hot Seat Series, are as follows:

How big an impact can staff wellbeing have on overall business performance?

How big an impact can sustainable practices have on attracting customers?

What initiatives would you recommend operators have in place to help with staff wellbeing?

How do you engage with your staff and gain their support with sustainability?

What can businesses do to support and improve staff retention?

What are the key things operators should implement to improve efficiencies?

What changes have you, or have you seen implemented to reduce energy usage?

How can we improve recruitment and make hospitality a career of choice?

What is non-negotiable to you, when it comes to the hospitality trade?

The Energy Well Spent: Hot Seat series is free to access and is available on the SmartDispense® webpage at smartdispense.heineken.co.uk