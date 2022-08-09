Like-for-Like Sales Increase Almost 5% in July

Share Tweet Share Email

Sector like-for-likes were up 4.7% year-on-year in July as drink sales drove growth, according to data from S4labour, the people, productivity and payroll system. The record-breaking temperatures helped bring a 12.3% uplift to drink sales, while food sales slipped 3.5% over the same period.

London’s recovery has typically been slower than rural areas over the last year. However, the warmer weather pushed sales in the capital up 21.3%, albeit up from a weak 2021 sales baseline. Outside London, hospitality like-for-likes were up by a more modest 1.7%.

Richard Hartley, chief innovation officer at S4labour, said: “The like-for-like boost is welcome for the industry, even if it is from a low basepoint. Operators are still being hampered by chronic staff shortages, limiting capacity and opportunities. With the sun forecast to shine for much of the summer holiday period, we hope the industry is able to continue to capitalise on summer sales opportunities.”