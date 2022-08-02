Research Reveals Over Half of People Think the Average Price of a Pint is Now Unaffordable

Share Tweet Share Email

A survey of the UK public commissioned by the Campaign for Real Ale has found a 10% jump in the number of people who say the average price of a pint is unaffordable.

In 2019 42% of respondents to a YouGov survey for CAMRA said the cost of a pint at the bar was unaffordable – but that figure has jumped to 52% when the survey was repeated last week.

It comes as the nation’s pubs are facing rising prices, skyrocketing energy bills and a dip in consumer spending power – prompting CAMRA to issue another plea to government for action to save the UK’s pubs.

Urgent action is now needed to address the cost-of-living and cost-of-goods crisis, which is making it harder than ever before for pubs to stay afloat post-pandemic.

CAMRA would like to see:

1. The new, lower rate of tax for draught beer apply to containers of 20L and above, so that all pubs and small brewers can benefit

2. An energy price cap for hospitality businesses, to tackle astronomical increases in bills

3. A cut in VAT on food and drink served in pubs, clubs and restaurants, to boost consumer confidence

4. Reform of the Pubs Code for England and Wales, to bring more tenancies under the protections of the Code and give more tenants the right to buy beer on the open market at a competitive price.

The new Prime Minister should also use the forthcoming Budget to prioritise introducing the new system of alcohol taxation as quickly as possible – specifically the preferential rate of duty on draught beer and cider served in pubs which could see a lower rate of tax on drinks served in licensed premises – helping them to compete with the likes of supermarket alcohol.

Commenting, CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said:

“The news that half of people think the average price of a pint is unaffordable is a cause for concern for the future of the Great British pub.

“Businesses that have survived the pandemic are now being threatened again by inflation and spiraling energy costs – just as consumers are dealing with the cost-of-living crisis and reigning in their spending.

“As well as encouraging everyone to continue to support pubs, social clubs and taprooms, CAMRA is calling on governments across the UK to urgently take action to safeguard the future of the UK’s beloved locals.”