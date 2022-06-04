On Premise Crosses Fingers for Jubilee Boost to Drinks Sales

2022-on-2019 comparisons peaked on Tuesday (24 May), when drinks sales were 4% ahead of the same day three years. They were flat on both Friday and Saturday (27 and 28 May), and down on every other day of the week.

“The Bank Holiday factor makes it difficult to compare sales to pre-COVID levels, but it’s clear that general trading is still well short after adjustments for inflation,” says Jonathan Jones, CGA’s managing director, UK and Ireland.