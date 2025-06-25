Nearly Half of UK Adults Now Regularly Drink Alcohol-Free Beers, Wines or Spirits

Share Post Share Email

Nearly half (48%) of UK adults now regularly enjoy alcohol-free beers, wines and spirits – marking a fundamental shift in a nation once defined by its drinking culture. The news comes following new data revealed from Club Soda’s Drinks for Everyone 2025 report.

Key Findings from Club Soda’s Drinks For Everyone 2025 Report:

Ten years ago, Club Soda identified that a lack of good alcohol-free drinks was getting in the way of consumers making healthier choices. Fast forward to today, and nearly half (48%) of UK adults regularly enjoy alcohol-free drinks . From Ocado’s 261 adult alcohol-free drink options to more than 1,400 British breweries producing alcohol-free beer, this is no longer a fringe trend – it’s a significant cultural shift for the traditionally alcocentric UK.

With 48% of UK adults now choosing alcohol-free drinks – and only 9% of them completely alcohol-free – it’s clear the shift is driven by moderation and thanks to better tasting options, alcohol-free choices are now a regular part of people’s drinking habits.

Laura Willoughby, Founder of Club Soda, said:

“Ten years ago, if you weren’t drinking, your options were water and judgment. Now, alcohol-free drinks are not just socially acceptable – they’re essential. Nearly half of UK adults are choosing them, and venues and retailers ignoring this shift are leaving money on the table. Booze-free isn’t boring anymore – it’s profitable, popular, and part of the party.”

Alcohol-free beer proves itself as the UK’s top booze-free choice, with 42% of adults drinking it at least occasionally – rapidly closing the gap with alcoholic beer (66%). One in three under-35s now opt for booze-free beers regularly – the main motivations being to reduce their alcohol consumption while staying social.

Far from being a fleeting trend, alcohol-free drinking has become a lifestyle choice rooted in health, taste, and social inclusion. Whether it’s a work event or a night out, 37% of young adults say they choose alcohol-free beer to stay social without drinking alcohol.

Public appetite for greater visibility and access is on the rise too, with over half of adults in the UK wanting alcohol-free drinks promoted more actively as everyday options (56%). Support for alcohol-free branded advertising at sporting events is also high (58%) – clear indications of just how mainstream these choices have become.