Lunch Drives Increased Out-of-Home Participation, Quality Becomes Top Priority, and Staple Dishes Decline

Share Post Share Email

New insights from the Lumina Intelligence’s Eating and Drinking Out Panel reveal notable shifts in the UK’s out-of-home dining market, with increased participation and frequency, particularly at lunch, signalling that consumers may be starting to feel some relief from rising living costs.

This resurgence sees more consumers dining out, with lunch becoming a popular occasion to reconnect with out-of-home venues, and a rise in breakfast visits, especially to coffee and sandwich shops, as consumers seek convenient ways to start their day.

The data also reveals that quality has now overtaken value as the top priority for consumers, marking a clear shift in their expectations for the out-of-home dining experience. Quality of ingredients is increasingly significant, especially during dinner and snack occasions, highlighting consumers’ growing preference for premium, flavour-driven options. This shift calls for operators to emphasise quality-led messaging in their marketing and to ensure high standards in their food and drink offerings, as consumers show a readiness to invest in a superior dining experience.

Additionally, consumer preferences are moving away from traditional staple dishes, with eight of the top ten most popular items, including long-standing favourites like burgers and chips, experiencing declines of -0.6 and -1.7 percentage points, respectively. However, pizza has defied this trend, gaining share by remaining relevant and evolving with consumer tastes.

This change signals an opportunity for operators to adapt their menus to reflect evolving preferences, offering variety and unique choices to attract diners seeking something distinctive.