Manchester Pub Reopens Following Transformational £200,000 Refurbishment

The Firbank, a thriving community pub on Firbank Road in Wythenshawe, Manchester, reopened on Tuesday 22nd October following a transformational investment of £200,000 from community pub company, Admiral Taverns. The investment has enabled the passionate licensee, Simon Delaney to enhance the pub’s offering and further cement it at the heart of the community.

The Firbank has undergone a major refurbishment both internally and externally to breathe a new lease of life into the pub.

Inside, it boasts three separate spaces including the main bar area complete with a central stage and dancefloor, a sports room featuring a dartboard and pool table, as well as a cosy dining area where customers can relax and enjoy a homecooked meal.

At the helm of The Firbank is popular licensee, Simon Delaney who has been at the pub for 30-years – with the reopening being the first of many anniversary celebrations. Having been born and raised in the surrounding area, Simon is a well-known community figure who brings a wealth of knowledge, insight and expertise to the pub. Over the years, the licensee has run a multitude of pubs but The Firbank was his first and remains his pride and joy to this day.

Simon Delaney, licensee at The Firbank, said:

“I have truly loved every second of the last 30-years and I’m over the moon to reopen The Firbank following this incredible transformation.

“Since taking over the pub, my goal has always been to create a community hub where people can eat, drink and meet and I take pride in the fact that I, along with my fantastic team and with the support of Admiral Taverns, have been able to do that. It’s been such an honour serving the local community over the last three-decades and I hope to continue making them proud as I embark on this next chapter.”

Jodie Leigh, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, said:

“It’s been amazing seeing Simon’s vision come to life through this refurbishment and I am absolutely delighted that this will equip him with everything he needs to continue his legacy at The Firbank.

“His passion and dedication to the pub is inspiring, not to mention his great work within the community to bring people together, and I have every faith that he will go on taking The Firbank from strength to strength for years to come. On behalf of myself and the while team at Admiral Taverns, we wish him the very best of luck for the future.”