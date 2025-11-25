Manor Farm Barn Unveils £60K Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame has completed a £60,000 refurbishment of Manor Farm Barn in Southfleet.

Originally an 18th-century threshing barn, it was extensively restored in 2001, creating Britain’s first 21st-century thatched pub and winning a CAMRA Pub Design Award.

The recent refurbishment was aimed at blending its agricultural origins with a stylish new look, creating an even more welcoming and atmospheric space for customers to drink and dine.

Shepherd Neame’s Director of Property Development and Sustainability Martin Godden said:

“Sustainability was at the heart of this refurbishment. Every feature has been repurposed, reused, or upcycled where possible. Our team have done a fantastic job, turning the project around in a short period, ready for the busy festive season ahead.”

Retail Operations Director Shane Godwin said:

“We are really pleased with the results of this refurbishment project. Manor Farm Barn is a unique space and our aim with this investment was to celebrate and showcase its history and character while creating a comfortable, stylish environment for customers to enjoy.”