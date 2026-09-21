Hospitality Insolvencies Decline, but Caution Needed to Avoid Derailing Recovery

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The latest company insolvency statistics show accommodation and food services insolvencies dropped 24% from 306 in July 2026 to 233 in August 2026 and were down 12% year-on-year from 266 in August 2025.

Saxon Moseley, partner and head of leisure and hospitality at leading audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK, said: “The summer heatwave and World Cup lifted consumers’ moods and boosted the hospitality industry, leading to a decline in insolvencies. While there are positive signs of growth in the sector, recovery remains fragile, so caution is needed to avoid derailing the progress made over the summer.

“The combination of ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, the increasing risk of interest rate rises, shifting government policy and upcoming legislative changes could jeopardise the recovery of the industry. Operators will be hoping next month’s budget provides clarify and support, and doesn’t knock consumer confidence in the run up to Christmas.”

Gordon Thomson, restructuring partner at RSM UK, added: “Things appear to be looking up for the hospitality industry with the summer trading boost helping to keep many businesses afloat. However, there may be tricker times ahead for operators. Historical debt may undermine an otherwise viable position, so restructuring assistance should be sought to help avoid the risk of future collapse if autumn trading disappoints.”