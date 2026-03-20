Shepherd Neame Opens New Sports Bar

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Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame is delighted to announced it has reopened a vibrant, new sports bar at Chatham’s Maritime Marina.

The venue, formerly known as Pier Five Bar and Kitchen, has been transformed into a high-energy, immersive space which is dedicated to live sport, social gaming and bold food and drink.

Customers can expect multiple large screens showing a wide range of sport, interactive darts, retro gaming consoles in booths, and a lively programme of DJs and live bands throughout the week.

The space itself has been brought to life by renowned London graffiti artist James Titchner, whose striking tags and murals create a bold and unique backdrop, complemented by a bespoke resin bar top celebrating iconic sporting moments and memorabilia.

The lively revamp is matched with an equally exciting new food offer which includes indulgent dirty burgers, mucky fries and spice bags, alongside wings, pizzas, lighter bites and a kids’ menu. Behind the bespoke bar, there’s an extensive range of beers, from well-known favourites to regional craft brews, with the site’s very own Sin Bin Dockside Lager taking centre stage, as well as a great selection of cocktails.

Ed Cornwell, Shepherd Neame’s Head of Hotel Operations and Retail Innovation, said: “We’re very excited to announce the opening of Sin Bin, a fresh, new venture for Shepherd Neame that isn’t just a sports bar – it’s an all sports bar and will be popular with fans of football, rugby, boxing, motor racing, women’s sports and more – if it’s sport, we’ll be showing it!

“We’ve also got three retro games consols in our dining booths, so you can brush up on your Mario Karting and GoldenEye skills. There will also be Sunday night quizzes, bottomless brunches on Saturdays and exciting offers on food and drinks. We look forward to welcoming you down to Chatham’s Maritime Marina for the full experience.”

The new team is led by General Manager Rachel Webb, who has moved from Shepherd Neame’s riverside pub, The Boathouse in Yalding, alongside Head Chef Dan Archer and Deputy Manager Sophie Myers.