Wotton House Welcomes Chef Alec Mackins as New Executive Head Chef

Alec Mackins joins Wotton House as its new executive head chef. With a distinguished background at prestigious establishments such as Nutfield Priory Hotel and Spa, Woodlands Park Hotel, and Ghyll Manor Hotel, Alec brings a wealth of experience and a passion for sustainable, innovative dining.

Inspired by renowned chefs and mentored by German chef Eric Vizer, Alec’s culinary journey began at 14 when he cooked his first Christmas dinner for his family. His philosophy centres on simple, versatile ingredients filled with flavours, with a strong emphasis on local sourcing and seasonal produce.

On his appointment, Chef Alec said: “I’m thrilled to join Wotton House as executive head chef, where I can truly express my passion for cooking. For me, it’s about crafting experiences that bring people together. I look forward to using the estate’s incredible resources and sustainable practices to create innovative dishes that reflect the rich heritage of this beautiful location.”

Since his appointment, Alec has restructured the kitchen team, adding a head pastry chef to elevate the dining experience.

Wotton House General Manager, Edward Adshead, said on the appointment: “Alec was hand-picked for the role, and we’re thrilled to have him on board. Wotton House’s culinary journey starts with him and his innovative ideas will undoubtedly bring exciting new flavours to our guests.”