Nearly a Fifth of Consumers Use AI Tools to Plan a Visit to a Pub, Bar or Restaurant

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A new report reveals that 19% of all consumers are already using AI tools, such as ChatGPT or search engine summaries, to plan their visit to a hospitality venue. Half (50%) are considering adopting AI tools into their decision-making process.

The findings are published in the latest GO Technology report from leading hospitality tech provider Zonal, in partnership with NIQ, which surveyed over 5,000 British consumers.

The research asked consumers what they use AI tools for ahead of visiting a hospitality venue, and of those already using AI tools:

• Almost half (45%) use it to seek reviews and ratings of a venue.

• 43% said they use it to understand the average prices of food or drinks.

• 38% use it to view menus.

• 35% use it to look up a venue’s opening times.

• Just over a quarter (28%) use it to search for deals and discounts.

The report also shows that that those who are more trusting of AI tend to be willing to visit more frequently, and spend more when they do, making them valuable hospitality customers.

Karl Chessell, Director – Hospitality Operators and Food, EMEA, NIQ said: “Consumers have a huge range of technology at their disposal in hospitality, but AI-powered solutions might become their most powerful tools of all. While sources like review platforms and social media have their roles, many people view AI research as the ultimate all-rounder—a one-stop-shop for all the information they need when planning a visit.

“If these tools make it easier for consumers to discover pubs, bars and restaurants, AI can be a positive development. But it brings with it some major challenges, including of how to ensure that outputs deliver accurate information, prioritise the right things and protect the reputation of the brand. AI is going to be a critical battleground for hospitality in the months and years to come, and businesses need to quickly understand how to win there.”

Tim Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer, Zonal said: “AI is rapidly becoming part of the customer journey. Consumers are moving beyond traditional search methods and are increasingly using AI to find recommendations, compare options and make more confident decisions about where to visit. It provides an easy way to find out different information in one place.

“This shift presents a significant opportunity for operators to understand how customers are engaging with AI, and how to use it to enhance visibility of their venue. The businesses that recognise the transformative impact AI is having on venue discovery will be best placed to capture the attention of those who are visiting more frequently and spending more, reflecting that AI users are more valuable hospitality customers.”