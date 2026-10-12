Operators Urged to Check Egg Supplies as FSA Issues Salmonella Alert on Ukrainian Eggs

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Pubs, restaurants, hotels and other food businesses are being urged to check their egg supplies after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a Food Alert for Action over shell eggs from Ukraine that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The alert, issued on 10 October and applying to England, Northern Ireland and Wales, covers raw shell-on eggs from Yasensvit Ltd, Kyiv, stamped with the code 3UA1012066. The FSA says Salmonella has been found in some eggs supplied by the establishment and that other eggs with the same stamp may also be affected.

All pack sizes and best-before dates are included. The FSA says every egg bearing the code should be withdrawn from the market and recalled from consumers, and must not be eaten.

What operators need to do

Food businesses are advised to check their egg supply chain and the codes stamped on eggs within their control. The FSA warns that eggs carrying this code may have been repacked by other UK businesses, meaning the business details and packing centre codes on the outer packaging could differ from those of the original producer. The stamp on the egg itself is therefore the key identifier.

Businesses should immediately stop using or selling any eggs stamped 3UA1012066, carry out product withdrawals and, where eggs have been sold at retail, carry out recalls. Affected stock should be disposed of safely and must not be diverted to further processing.

The FSA is asking enforcement authorities to make sure businesses that received the eggs take action, and has asked local authorities to inform the agency of any withdrawal and recall activity.

Consumer advice

Consumers should check the code on any eggs at home and throw away those stamped 3UA1012066. The FSA says the eggs are not sold in large retailers such as supermarkets. Most are used within the catering supply chain, although some may have been sold in small shops such as corner shops.

Symptoms

Salmonella symptoms usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. Anyone experiencing them should stay away from work, school or nursery until they have been symptom-free for at least 48 hours, to avoid passing the infection on.

Alert for Action explained

The FSA issues Product Recall Information Notices to inform consumers and local authorities of food safety problems. A Food Alert for Action is issued in some cases and gives local authorities details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.