New Research Shows Growing Demand for Tech and Convenience in Pubs

Share Post Share Email

More than half (55%) now say they lean towards pre-booking, ordering food and drinks digitally, and forming an orderly queue away from the counter (as opposed to the more traditional form of spreading out across the bar) when at the pub.

A new GO Technology report, from leading hospitality tech provider Zonal, in partnership with CGA by NIQ, shows how growing demand for tech and convenience is shaping service in our pubs. In fact, over a third (34%) of all pub goers said they prefer to order from their table via an app or website now, with Gen Z being three times more likely to prefer tech-based ordering.

However, the idea that it is Gen Z is driving all the change, appears to be just a myth. For example:

Media reports suggest that Gen Z go home early but our research shows that they stay out later than most. One in five (20%) typically go out from 10pm onwards—more than double the average of 9% among other consumers.

The report also does away with the growing myth that younger consumers are more likely to form a queue rather than take the traditional approach of standing at the bar. However, the number who prefer to use the latter approach is exactly the same in both the 18-to-24 group and those over 65.

A lot has been made of the fact Gen Z moderate their alcohol intake but this isn’t stopping them going to the pub. Among those who don’t regularly visit pubs, fewer than a quarter (23%) of 18 to 24 year-olds say it’s because they don’t drink alcohol and this is in line with most other age groups.

It is also not true to say the younger generation is more confident than others. Among 18 to 24 year-olds who don’t regularly visit pubs, 13% cite not feeling welcome as a barrier—nearly double the average among all consumers. This shows the need for pubs to be inclusive and encourage solo visits.

When asked to identify the top three descriptors of pubs that they would be more inclined to revisit, Millennials and up agreed that a pub being cheap, having a quieter atmosphere and being good value for money would make them more likely to return.

Happily, pubs remain a fundamental part of the culture in the UK, with two thirds of adults (69%) thinking pubs play an important role in their communities. Pub goers cite several reasons why they love their local so much, with convenience and community (48%), relaxation (47%), culture and character (16%) and sports and games (17%) being the key attributes.

Tim Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer, Zonal, comments: “Every generation influences change and while Gen Z are no different, some of the more fundamental shifts we are seeing in pubs and bars are actually being driven by younger and older generations together, with 55% of all adults saying they want a new style of service.

“The idea that nearly a third of people now prefer to queue in a line away from the bar rather than order by standing at the bar, is a good example of this. Other big shifts happening across all generations, include a move to booking ahead and a growing preference for ordering from tables via an app or website. Operators will need to consider how consumer behaviour is changing and adapt accordingly and we head into 2026 and beyond.”

Karl Chessell, CGA Business Unit Director – Hospitality Operators and Food, EMEA adds: “The demise of the pub is easily overstated. CGA by NIQ’s data shows long-term closures have slowed, and groups’ sales have outpaced other parts of hospitality throughout 2025. Demand for pubs is still high, and they are core to the UK’s social, economic and cultural lives.

But there’s no doubt that this British institution is changing—perhaps faster than ever before. Evolving consumer habits are forcing it to adapt, and this latest research shows the way guests order and book is transforming. Operators also remain under enormous pressure from rising costs. Nevertheless, for businesses that respond nimbly to shifting behaviour and can broaden their appeal still further, the long-term outlook for pubs remains positive.”