Historic Chef Competition International Salon Culinaire Opens For Entries

International Salon Culinaire, which is taking place on 25-27th March 2024 at ExCeL London, has opened for entries with more than 100 live and static competitions taking place over three days.

The Skills Theatre will allow aspiring and student chefs to demonstrate their skills in live competition and provide a platform to showcase their talents and refine their skills essential for their career growth.

Salon chef director Steve Munkley commented: “Chefs are in more demand than ever, with the industry crying out for new recruits. HRC and Salon Culinaire give us, the ‘cheffing’ industry, the opportunity to shine and show off our talents, encouraging others to join and make us stronger in the long term.”

Judges for the 2024 edition of Salon Culinaire include John Williams MBE, executive chef at The Ritz London; Will Torrent, senior brand development chef at Waitrose & Partners; Michelin-starred chef and consultant Daniel Galmiche and Cherish Finden, pastry chef and judge on Bake Off: The Professionals.

The competition is once again supported by Compass Group UK & Ireland as headline partner.

Nick Vadis, culinary director and Compass Group, added: “International Salon Culinaire is an incredibly valuable chance for chefs to expand their skillset, demonstrate their creativity and resourcefulness, and connect with industry peers.

“The competition has been fantastic for chefs across Compass Group who have been able to stand out from the crowd and embrace new opportunities within the business. I can’t wait to see what this year’s competitors bring to the table.”