Only A Pavement Away Announces Six Year Impact, Having Placed Over 660 People Into Work Since Its Founding

Share Post Share Email

Only A Pavement Away, the industry charity supporting people facing homelessness and those wanting to rebuild their lives through employment in hospitality, has released its annual impact report, announcing that the charity has placed 661 people into employment since its founding.

The impressive results value the impact of placing 661 members into work to the UK economy at £25.1 million, through reduced government support, financial independence, and increased household expenditure.

Only A Pavement Away has also provided significant financial support to its beneficiaries, awarding over £58,000 to help candidates and members start and sustain employment since 2018.

In addition to the members that the charity has directly placed into work, over 2,850 people have also been supported through the learning and development programmes and workshops that Only A Pavement Away offer its candidates and members, preparing them for their new chapter in employment and continued progress and development thereafter.

Greg Mangham, Only A Pavement Away Founder & CEO said,

“Gill & I are so proud of what Only A Pavement Away has achieved since its inception in 2018, and I’m incredibly optimistic about the future. Our charity is built on a simple yet powerful concept — equipping people with new skills and life-changing opportunities while addressing a critical recruitment need in the hospitality industry. Everyone deserves a chance.”

Over the last six years, we’ve seen firsthand that this process works for our candidates, employer partners and the wider economy, and the numbers speak for themselves.”

The full impact report is available to view here.