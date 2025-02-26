UKHospitality Secures Government-Backed Training Scheme

Share Post Share Email

The Department for Work and Pensions has announced that it will partner with UKHospitality to rollout hospitality Sector-based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs) to 26 new areas in need of jobs.

The major announcement follows a hugely successful pilot of the scheme in 2024, ran by UKHospitality, which delivered an 85% completion rate. Of those who completed the course, 80% secured employment in hospitality.

The hospitality SWAP delivers bespoke training to people looking for work. It trains them with relevant skills, provides a work placement and a guaranteed interview – helping participants be as job-ready as possible.

Alison McGovern MP, Minister for Employment, will be addressing delegates at UKHospitality’s Workforce and Skills event today to discuss the announcement and the rollout of the schemes.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“UKHospitality’s Sector-based Work Academy pilot proved to be a brilliant way to provide high quality, entry-level training for both new starters and those looking to get back into work.

“I’m delighted that the Government is rolling out our pilot to 26 new areas and using it as the model for its exciting plans to deliver at least 100,000 SWAP participants next year.

“This announcement gives us the impetus to expand our work across the country, help more people find rewarding jobs in hospitality, boost growth, tackle economic inactivity and continue to develop our Hospitality Skills Passport.”

The rollout of the schemes will include the development of the Hospitality Skills Passport, which is a transferrable tool that team members can use to demonstrate their competence and qualifications, avoiding duplication of training when moving roles.

“This is an incredibly significant development for hospitality businesses, and one that UKHospitality has been working on for a number of years,” Kate continued.

“I’m delighted that our work has paid off through Government endorsement of our plans and I am incredibly excited to see the tangible benefit this will deliver for the sector.

“There will be a number of ways to get involved in these SWAPs and I would urge businesses to register their interest with the UKHospitality team to ensure you’re kept informed.”